Ares Has Made A Two-Door Tesla Model S Convertible

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It seems Ares doesn’t want to be pigeon-holed. So far we’ve seen the Modena-based company - founded by former Lotus boss Danny Bahar - come up with the ‘Panther’ reimagined DeTomaso Pantera, the 412-inspired ‘Project Pony’ and even a bespoke supercar in the form of the Ares S1. Diversifying even further, its latest coach-built endeavour involves hacking the roof off a Tesla Model S. We’ve seen aftermarket Model S (and Model 3) cabriolet conversions before, but this one’s a little more complete. For one thing, it’s lost a couple of doors.

Along with the roof, the B and C-pillars and rear doors were removed. The rear three quarter has been modified, meanwhile, to accommodate lengthened front doors. Unlike those previous Tesla cabs, which involved the folded roof being flopped awkwardly onto the rear deck, Ares’ Model S has a neat compartment to stow and conceal it.

To compensate for the loss of rigidity, Ares strengthened the side members and added reinforcements under the cabin. Speaking of which, there’s now a thoroughly re-upholstered white leather interior and custom seats. Finishing off the exterior is a smattering of carbon fibre aero pieces. We should imagine it’s quite a bit heftier than before, but with the most powerful versions of the Model S kicking out over 800bhp, a little extra weight shouldn’t be an issue. Ares hasn’t mentioned which derivative the drop-top is based on, but you’d think it’d be a potent one.