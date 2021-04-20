or register
Ben Custard profile picture Ben Custard 8 hours ago 1
News

Ares Design Panther Now Lets You Pretend You Have A Manual Gearbox

Modern reimagining of DeTomaso Pantera now has a stick-shift, albeit one that’s still attached to the dual-clutch auto gearbox

Remind me later
Ares Design Panther Now Lets You Pretend You Have A Manual Gearbox - News

Old Italian supercars are often worth their price just for the open-gate manual gearbox alone. As nice as a set of wheel-mounted paddles are, nothing beats a skinny gear lever sitting in the middle of an ‘H’ pattern. Perhaps Ares Design (or their customers) share this view, as the Panther now comes with what looks like a classic open-gate ‘box.

Except, look closely and you’ll see ‘D’, ’N’ and ‘P’ where you’d expect to find first, second and fifth gear. At least the ‘R’ is in the right place. The new gearbox is a sequential unit that links directly to the existing Lamborghini unit, and you can still use the paddles behind the steering wheel. It’s hard to see but, judging by the size of the brake pedal, it looks like there won’t be a good ol’ clutch pedal.

Ares Design Panther Now Lets You Pretend You Have A Manual Gearbox - News

Back in 2018, Ares announced it had sold all 21 cars it was going to make, but now the car is back and available once again. The company says the new gearbox will enhance the car’s driving experience for its lucky owners, even if you or I might feel like a slight fraud for having a fake manual gearbox. Then again, it’s not really much different from using the paddles, and you’ll still be able to downshift and hear Lambo’s V10 in all its glory.

At the same time, the Panther has received a new “distinctive and throaty” exhaust and larger rear wheels. They’re now 21-inchers, and are made from individual pieces of solid aluminium.

Ares Design Panther Now Lets You Pretend You Have A Manual Gearbox - News

The Ares Design Panther is a modern reinterpretation of the classic De Tomaso Pantera, and a stunningly beautiful one at that. The Ares one is based on a Lamborghini Huracan, which certainly isn’t a bad place to start.

If you want one, you’ll need to pay €335,000 (just over £400,000), plus VAT, and plus the Huracan donor car. So let’s call it £550,000 pre-tax.

What do you think of it?

Ares Design Panther Now Lets You Pretend You Have A Manual Gearbox - News

1 comment

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Mercedes EQS Is Here And A 751bhp AMG Version Is On The Way News Plug-In BMW iX Arrives With 500bhp And A 372-Mile Range News VW 'GTX' Badge Confirmed For Brand's Go-Faster EVs News Updated Tesla Model S Has Silly Steering 'Wheel' And 1000bhp Plaid Powertrain News This British Company Will Build You A 'New' Electric Range Rover Classic For £250k+ News This Armoured Ferrari 458 Speciale Can Stop .44 Magnum Rounds, Only Weighs 30kg More News Vector Supercars Founder Jerry Wiegert Has Died News Nissan's New Engine Is As Thermally Efficient As An F1 Powertrain

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or