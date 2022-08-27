Are Tesla Yoke Steering Wheels Crumbling Apart After 5000 Miles?

It’s fair to say that Tesla has had its fair share of build quality issues over the years, but the latest problem owners are encountering involves the controversial ‘yoke’ steering wheel. Several owners have posted to Twitter showing the materials on their yokes falling apart, with some users reporting the issue on Teslas with as little as 5000 miles on the clock.

Signs of wear and tear are to be expected on vehicles after years of use, but Twitter users claim that the materials on one yoke began to disintegrate on a Model S Plaid with just 20,000 miles on the clock, and another after even less.