An 8000-Mile E30 BMW M3 Just Sold For $250k

In a world where it’d be quite nice to own an E30 M3, the dream edges every further away with the latest sale price of a low-mileage minter in Missouri

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Muscular, iconic and even exotic are words that you could use to describe the first BMW M3 these days. We can now add ‘heartbreakingly expensive’ to its list of descriptors after an 8000-mile example in mint condition sold for a quarter of a million dollars yesterday. The mind-boggling figure was reached on the Bring a Trailer auction for this red example that had been owned from new by the same family, who have looked after it and run it occasionally after the original buyer died about 25 years ago.

It’s a beautiful and increasingly rare car, of course, but to put the price into context this is just a regular, cooking-spec M3, not a limited edition or Sport Evo. Its Zinoberrot paint sits perfectly over an almost immaculate beige leather interior with matching textile floor mats. On its kit list are air conditioning, electric windows, a radio/cassette player for reliving the 1980s and even cruise control. The clear, simple white-on-black dials include a speedometer that reads up to 160mph and a 7000rpm redline. There’s an oil temperature gauge, as there should be on any performance car, and a few nicely retro warning lights at the bottom of the binnacle.