Alpine Pays Tribute To F1 Miami Grand Prix With Two Neon A110s

The French sports car pays homage to the Miami Grand Prix with two unique new colourways

Alpine is celebrating the first-ever Miami Formula 1 race by taking the wraps off two new unique colour options for the A110 sports car. The two new shades, created by Alpine’s Atelier customisation programme, are called Bleu Azur and Rose Bruyère, and together make up the “South Beach Colourway” pack.

According to Alpine, the colours have been inspired by the city's art deco buildings, the neon lights of Miami's Ocean Drive, the local music scene and the area's colourful sunset. The colours will be available exclusively on the entry-level A110 rather than the GT and S models. The new finishes are combined with 18-inch 'Serac' wheels finished in white, 'South Beach' floor mats featuring colour-matching elements, and unique Miami-inspired flag details on the exterior and interior.

No alterations to the A110’s powertrain have been made for the South Beach pack, using the facelifted model’s 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine to produce 240bhp and 320Nm of torque. This powertrain will propel the Miami-inspired driving machines to 0-62mph in 4.5 seconds and send the driver on their way to a top speed of 155 mph. The A110’s weight remains impressively low at just 1,086kg. So far, it’s unclear whether Alpine could be teasing a potential A110 launch in the US or simply celebrating their F1 connection. However, the French sports car remains unavailable to buy for those in the States for the time being.