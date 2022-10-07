Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Is A Slightly Awkward Special Edition

Alpine has been churning out different variants of its A110 sports car over the past year, and the Fernando Alonso edition is the latest to emerge from the French manufacturer. It arrives amidst the Alonso’s somewhat awkward departure from the Alpine F1 team, which only found out he was headed to Aston Martin after reading about it in a press release. Awkward.

The new car has the seal of approval from the two-time world champion, and it looks to be the hottest version of the A110 we’ve seen yet. Notable new features on the Alonso-approved A110 include Racing Matt Blue paint – the same found on Alpine’s A522 F1 car, as well as orange brake calipers and a Spanish-inspired yellow, red and blue flag on the car’s rear quarter and door panels. Also, the former F1 champion’s signature can be found on the bonnet and embroidered into the seats.