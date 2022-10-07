Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Is A Slightly Awkward Special Edition
Despite his imminent departure from the Alpine F1 team under less than ideal circumstances, Alonso now has his own special version of the A110 R
Alpine has been churning out different variants of its A110 sports car over the past year, and the Fernando Alonso edition is the latest to emerge from the French manufacturer. It arrives amidst the Alonso’s somewhat awkward departure from the Alpine F1 team, which only found out he was headed to Aston Martin after reading about it in a press release. Awkward.
The new car has the seal of approval from the two-time world champion, and it looks to be the hottest version of the A110 we’ve seen yet. Notable new features on the Alonso-approved A110 include Racing Matt Blue paint – the same found on Alpine’s A522 F1 car, as well as orange brake calipers and a Spanish-inspired yellow, red and blue flag on the car’s rear quarter and door panels. Also, the former F1 champion’s signature can be found on the bonnet and embroidered into the seats.
Carbon fibre has also been scattered across the car, while semi-slick tyres and a signed replica Alonso helmet also come with the package. Each car also gets a unique plaque denoting its number in the production run, which will come to an end after 32 units – a reference to Alonso’s F1 victories to date.
Beneath the cosmetic upgrades lies the Alpine A110 R: the lightest and most track focussed version of the French sports car we’ve seen yet. Power from the 1.8-litre engine remains at 296bhp, the same figure we saw in the A110 S, but the car’s overall weight has dropped to just 1,082kg. Needless to say that this is a car designed to perform on the track, and the Alonso package is the cherry on top of the cake.
The Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso comes with a rather staggering price tag of around £130,000 (around $145,000), making it the most expensive car ever sold by Renault’s performance division. However, if you’re a diehard Alonso fan, then the price tag may be worth it.
