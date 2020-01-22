AC Schnitzer Has Built A Near-600bhp BMW X3 M

German tuner AC Schnitzer has been busy working its way through all of BMW’s shiny new models. To go with the hopped-up Z4 it revealed late last year - along with a worked-over version of the Toyota GR Supra sister car - there’s now a range of go-faster bits and pieces for the X3 M.

With 503bhp from its ‘S58’ inline-six, the X3 M is hardly wanting for power, but in any case, AC Schnitzer will give you more. After some unspecified work (we’re assuming an ECU fiddle) your X3 M can develop 591bhp. Its engine is set to be used in the next-generation M3 and M4, so expect a similar boost for those cars once they’re here.

As detailed in our review, the X3 M isn’t the most comfortable thing to travel in. Actually, that’s being a tad too diplomatic - the SUV is one of the worst-riding cars we tested last year. Which is why you’re probably best off avoiding the AC Schnitzer spring kit, which lowers the ride height by 20mm at the front and 25mm at the rear.