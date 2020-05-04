A New Dirt Rally Game Is On The Way, Will Probably Be More Accessible
Codemasters has confirmed a new game for Dirt series is inbound, developed by a different studio and arriving "very soon"
Codemasters’ long-running Dirt series - a continuation of the iconic Colin McRae Rally games - is on the way. In a letter to players of the most recent instalment, Dirt Rally 2.0, the publisher said to, “Prepare to see something new roar to life in the world of DiRT, very soon”.
It’ll be developed by a “separate Codemasters studio to the DiRT Rally team,” and offer “a brand new experience, while also continuing to enjoy our definitive Rally offering”. So far, so vague, but with Dirt Rally 2.0 following up 2015’s Dirt Rally by offering another sim-like experience, the expectation is for the next title to return to a more accessible setting.
It’ll likely be closer in its ethos to Dirt 4, so is this going to be ‘Dirt 5’? Quite possibly, but don’t expect a firm answer imminently - Codemasters notes that, “You won’t hear about that [the new game] for a while”. As for a release date, we’re fairly sure it’ll be at some point in 2021. Codemasters has launched an entry in the series every two years since 2007’s Colin McRae: Dirt, and Dirt Rally 2.0 came out February 2019.
As for Dirt 2.0, it hasn’t been abandoned. There won’t be any more ‘seasons’ of content added to the game in addition to the four we’ve already seen, but there are small updates in the works along with some “surprises”. Daily, weekly and monthly challenges will continue, and all user ‘hangout spaces’ are still open.
What are your hopes for the next Dirt game?
