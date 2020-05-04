A New Dirt Rally Game Is On The Way, Will Probably Be More Accessible

Codemasters’ long-running Dirt series - a continuation of the iconic Colin McRae Rally games - is on the way. In a letter to players of the most recent instalment, Dirt Rally 2.0, the publisher said to, “Prepare to see something new roar to life in the world of DiRT, very soon”.

It’ll be developed by a “separate Codemasters studio to the DiRT Rally team,” and offer “a brand new experience, while also continuing to enjoy our definitive Rally offering”. So far, so vague, but with Dirt Rally 2.0 following up 2015’s Dirt Rally by offering another sim-like experience, the expectation is for the next title to return to a more accessible setting.