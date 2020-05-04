or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 12 hours ago 5
Gaming

A New Dirt Rally Game Is On The Way, Will Probably Be More Accessible

Codemasters has confirmed a new game for Dirt series is inbound, developed by a different studio and arriving "very soon"

Remind me later
A New Dirt Rally Game Is On The Way, Will Probably Be More Accessible - Gaming

Codemasters’ long-running Dirt series - a continuation of the iconic Colin McRae Rally games - is on the way. In a letter to players of the most recent instalment, Dirt Rally 2.0, the publisher said to, “Prepare to see something new roar to life in the world of DiRT, very soon”.

It’ll be developed by a “separate Codemasters studio to the DiRT Rally team,” and offer “a brand new experience, while also continuing to enjoy our definitive Rally offering”. So far, so vague, but with Dirt Rally 2.0 following up 2015’s Dirt Rally by offering another sim-like experience, the expectation is for the next title to return to a more accessible setting.

It’ll likely be closer in its ethos to Dirt 4, so is this going to be ‘Dirt 5’? Quite possibly, but don’t expect a firm answer imminently - Codemasters notes that, “You won’t hear about that [the new game] for a while”. As for a release date, we’re fairly sure it’ll be at some point in 2021. Codemasters has launched an entry in the series every two years since 2007’s Colin McRae: Dirt, and Dirt Rally 2.0 came out February 2019.

As for Dirt 2.0, it hasn’t been abandoned. There won’t be any more ‘seasons’ of content added to the game in addition to the four we’ve already seen, but there are small updates in the works along with some “surprises”. Daily, weekly and monthly challenges will continue, and all user ‘hangout spaces’ are still open.

A New Dirt Rally Game Is On The Way, Will Probably Be More Accessible - Gaming

What are your hopes for the next Dirt game?

5 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Gaming The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Is On Its Way To Your Playstation Gaming EA Is Closing Need For Speed Developer Ghost Games Gaming This Is The Full Need For Speed Heat Car List (Updated With DLC) Gaming The Gran Turismo Championships Are Live Right Now Gaming GTA 6 To Be Smaller Than 5 On Release, Expanded Later Gaming Burnout Paradise Remastered Is On Its Way To Nintendo Switch Gaming The Lamborghini 'Lambo V12 Vision Gran Turismo' Has A Terrible Name But Is Otherwise Awesome

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or