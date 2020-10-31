A Mini Driver Mistakenly Drove Onto Interlagos During A Race

Remember the guy who gatecrashed Brands Hatch in his VW Polo during a live race? Something similar has happened in Brazil, although in that case, it seems to have been done without the malicious intent.

As seen in the above video, the safety car was deployed during a Copa Mercedes race after a Mini pulled to the side of Interlagos Circuit. The driver, identified as 29-year-old publicist Renata Monti, quickly pulled over and stopped.