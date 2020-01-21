A Convertible Toyota GR Yaris Has Been Made In Photoshop And It's Left Us Confused
The roof has been trimmed off Toyota's homologation special in Photoshop, and we're not sure how to feel
Something must be in the water at Toyota. It’s the only reasonable way to explain why the Japanese company - having as good as abandoned performance cars for years - now finds itself building a 257bhp, all-wheel drive homologation special hell bent on killing the Ford Fiesta ST.
There are limits to this brilliant madness, however. Crackers though the idea of the GR Yaris may be, a convertible version would be a step too far into window-licking territory. Thankfully, Photoshop allows us to see how such an unhinged creation might look, the software used on this occasion by the ever-brilliant X-Tomi Design. We think we like it.
A GR Yaris drop-top is highly unlikely to ever appear outside of this image. Although with Toyota needing to make at least 25,000 hatchbacks to satisfy WRC homologation rules, perhaps there’ll be one buyer who fancies an aftermarket conversion. You never know…
8 comments