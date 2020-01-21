A Convertible Toyota GR Yaris Has Been Made In Photoshop And It's Left Us Confused

Something must be in the water at Toyota. It’s the only reasonable way to explain why the Japanese company - having as good as abandoned performance cars for years - now finds itself building a 257bhp, all-wheel drive homologation special hell bent on killing the Ford Fiesta ST.

There are limits to this brilliant madness, however. Crackers though the idea of the GR Yaris may be, a convertible version would be a step too far into window-licking territory. Thankfully, Photoshop allows us to see how such an unhinged creation might look, the software used on this occasion by the ever-brilliant X-Tomi Design. We think we like it.