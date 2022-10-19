A 250bhp Supercharged Mazda MX-5 ND Sounds Like The Ideal Sports Car

BBR has just unveiled its two supercharger packages for the ND MX-5, bumping power up to either 225bhp or 250bhp

Mazda tuning company BBR has just unveiled two new supercharger upgrades for Mazda MX-5 NDs built between 2015 and 2019. With autumn in full swing and plenty of cold, dense crisp air ripe for forced induction, maybe now’s the time to stick a supercharger to your Miata? Both Stage One and Stage Two upgrade packages use a Rotrex supercharger fitted to the 2.0-litre models of the ND MX-5, which BBR says is designed to be as unobtrusive to the mechanicals of the car as possible, and subtle on the outside, too – fancy yourself a convertible Q-car? The Stage One package gives the MX-5 a power output of 225bhp and torque figure of 200lb ft – that’s up from the 158bhp and around 147lb ft earlier standard versions of the ND MX-5. The upgrade list is comprehensive – as well as the supercharger itself, additions include high-quality mounting brackets for the unit, a K&N induction kit, an upgraded temperature sensor and Bosch MAP, BBR dump valve, lightweight aluminium battery tray, and of Starchip EcuTek software that recalibrates the ECU.

The result is a decreased 0-60mph time from around 7.2 seconds to 5.3 – thanks to the MX-5’s light weight, the supercharger helps it achieve an impressive power-to-weight ratio of 217bhp per tonne. If that wasn’t good enough, there’s also the Stage Two package which improves airflow through the engine with further upgrades to the exhaust, and an optional Forge Motorsport intercooler to keep temperatures even lower and improve efficiency. These additions boost the total output to around 250bhp with a torque figure of 220lb ft for a resulting 0-60mph time of just 5.1 seconds. The only thing on the exterior aside from the cheeky optional upgraded exhaust that might suggest your MX-5 has an ace up its sleeve are some side graphics that read ‘BBR Supercharged’, but otherwise the visuals are subtle. We might suggest upgrading the wheels at least, like the firm has done on its example cars, if you want your supercharged Miata to look a little meaner.