800bhp Dodge SRT Demon Engine Now Available As A $22k 'Hellcrate'

Dodge is now offering the powerplant from the Challenger SRT Demon and Redeye models as a crate engine

It’s shaping up to be a great month for those in the market for an enormously powerful V8. Hot on the heels from hearing about Ford’s incoming Predator crate option, Dodge has announced it’s offering the 6.2-litre V8 from the Challenger SRT Demon plus the Challenger/Charger Redeye models as a crate engine. Compared to Hellcat-derived ‘Hellcrate‘, this ‘Hellcrate Redeye’ gets a bigger supercharger (2.7-litre vs 2.4) running at higher boost, forged pistons and con-rods, plus a forged crankshaft. It’s good for 796bhp and 717lb ft, which sounds ridiculous enough, although it’s not enough to make it Mopar’s most potent crate engine.

The most powerful Dodge crate engine remains the Hellephant (pictured)

That honour goes to the ‘Hellephant‘ 426 (7.0-litre), which produces 1000bhp and 950lb ft of torque. If you understandably don’t need quite as much as that, the Hellcrate Redeye will save you a decent chunk of money - it’s $21,807, compared to just under $30k for the Hellephant. For that, you’re getting an engine assembly including the supercharger, throttle body, fuel injectors, coil packs, water pump and a flexplate. Various parts including a flywheel and clutch assembly can be ordered separately for any builds involving a manual gearbox. There’s also a ‘front end accessory drive kit’ including the alternator and the power steering pump plus associated parts.

Tim Kuniskis, North America boss for Dodge and other FCA brands, said:

“The new 807-horsepower Hellcrate Redeye crate engine gives any pre-1976 vehicle owner another opportunity to become a member of the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle by tapping into the Dodge//SRT power that wasn’t available then, but is now.”