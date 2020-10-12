8 Wild Rolls-Royce Renders Made From Kids' Drawings

In a bid to give kids affected by Covid-19-related lockdowns across the world earlier this year a creative avenue, Rolls-Royce launched a ‘Young Designer Competition’. In the end, 5000 children from over 80 countries had a go, and now the winners - plus some highly commended entrants - can see their drawings turned into fancy digital images.

As will probably be clear from the wild and wonderful images seen below, there weren’t any rules in place restricting creativity. From the submissions, judges picked four category winners - Environment, Technology, Fantasy and Fun - one UK winner, and three highly commended drawings for the render treatment.

Speaking about the endeavour, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said: