8 Wild Rolls-Royce Renders Made From Kids' Drawings
The winners of Rolls-Royce's Young Designer Competition - launched when many countries were in the middle of Covid-19 lockdowns - have been announced
In a bid to give kids affected by Covid-19-related lockdowns across the world earlier this year a creative avenue, Rolls-Royce launched a ‘Young Designer Competition’. In the end, 5000 children from over 80 countries had a go, and now the winners - plus some highly commended entrants - can see their drawings turned into fancy digital images.
As will probably be clear from the wild and wonderful images seen below, there weren’t any rules in place restricting creativity. From the submissions, judges picked four category winners - Environment, Technology, Fantasy and Fun - one UK winner, and three highly commended drawings for the render treatment.
Speaking about the endeavour, Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said:
“The most important thing I’ve learned from this competition is that whatever our circumstances, we have the power to create amazing things, because our imagination is always free to fly. I hope the children who took part will recognise this, too, and that it will be something positive they can take from their pandemic experience.”
Which of these is your favourite?
3 comments