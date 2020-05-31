4 Things I've Learned After a Two-Month Pandemic Driving Break

I'm getting back behind the wheel having barley driven in two months, and it's a weird experience

Between airport runs to catch a plane to a car launch where I drive something new, road trips to UK shoot locations where I drive some more, and trips to see my widely-scattered family members, clocking up big mileage is part of my life. But circumstances are no longer normal. Lockdown conditions to halt the spread of Covid-19 in the UK put all of that on pause. Over a period of a month and a half, I’ve travelled 15 miles by car, going no further than our nearest supermarket a couple of miles away. And on a few occasions, I went two weeks without driving at all… When restrictions were eased slightly, I drove a little further for exercise, and have also been able to ease back into low-scale shoots and driving opportunities. So, having effectively taken a two-month hiatus from driving, here’s what I’ve discovered on my gradual return.

I'm more patient than before

People who know me will know that I have a short temper. Whether it’s an electronic appliance that’s not working, a painful toe-stub or someone on the road who seems to have no clue how to safely operate a motor vehicle, I love to lose my rag. After my ‘break’, however, I have much more patience. Perhaps I’m happy to give people the benefit of the doubt, given that everyone is going to be a little rusty right now, or it could be down to the fact the roads are still much quieter than usual. All I know is I’m much calmer behind the wheel than I was. Hopefully it’ll last…

Long journeys seem... long

Get into the routine of taking long journeys by road, and they start to pass a lot faster. The longer stints I’ve done over the last few days, however, felt like they lasted an eternity. In fact, I find myself glancing back at the sat-nav more often than before, expecting huge chunks of miles to have evaporated, only to find I’ve covered only a handful. Thank God traffic jams are - for now at least - a rarity.

Modest power feels rocketship fast

If you spend a lot of time with powerful cars, mega acceleration soon becomes less shocking. After the ‘break’ though, everything felt quick, including my ~180bhp R53 Mini Cooper S. Meanwhile, ‘my’ BMW 840d Gran Coupe felt like a rocketship. That being said, an afternoon with the brutally fast 992 Porsche 911 Turbo S has shifted me back towards being desensitised to speed once again.

Most of all, I've missed driving more than I realised A stint in the new 911 Turbo S reminded me just how brilliant driving can be