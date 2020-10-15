395bhp Cupra Formentor Spotted With 5-Cylinder Turbo Power

Spotters at the Nurburgring have seen what seems to be a five-cylinder Cupra Formentor smashing laps, with diagonally-staggered exhausts and the engine from the Audi RS Q3

A 400 metric horsepower Cupra SUV is testing at the world-famous Nurburgring. This lightly camouflaged Cupra Formentor test mule is set to spawn a new flagship model for the young Spanish brand. Representing a hefty step up from the standard 306bhp Formentor, the new car uses a totally different engine. Borrowing Audi’s five-cylinder charisma factory from the RS Q3 will set the as-yet unnamed hero model (Formentor R, anyone?) apart from the rest.

Sources say we should expect a more aggressive front end and wheel package than we see here, but that the interesting Lexus IS-F-like diagonally-stacked exhaust tips should stay as a key stylistic feature. The cooking-spec Formentor should rack-up the 0-62mph sprint in five seconds or so. Audi’s RS Q3, weighted down a little by luxury materials and sound insulation, still manages the same launch in 4.5 seconds. If the top-of-the-line Formentor can cut 100kg out of the RS Q3’s chub we could see a very interesting set of specs.