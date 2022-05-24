2023 BMW M3 And M4 ‘Edition 50 Jahre’ Features Revived Heritage M3 Colours

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

In case you weren’t aware, this year marks BMW M division’s 50th anniversary, and the German carmaker’s motorsport division is celebrating the occasion with a host of special releases. First, we saw BMW revive the CSL badge for the 2022 BMW M4 CSL - only the third outing for the iconic CSL badge. Now, BMW M has taken the wraps off the 2023 BMW M3 and M4 Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, bespoke versions of the latest M3 and M4 road cars featuring some unique cosmetic touches. The M3 with will be available in a range of unique paint options from the car’s previous generations, including Cinnabar Red from the E30, Techno Violet from the E36, Deep Interlagos Blue from the E46, Fire Orange III from the E92 Lime Rock Park Edition, and Limerock Grey from the F80 M3 CS.

The M4, on the other hand, will be available in Carbon Black, Macao Blue, Brands Hatch Grey, Imola Red, and San Marino Blue. The new Edition 50 Jahre cars don’t include any performance upgrades over the standard models, so you’ll find the same 503bhp 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six units under the hood. See also: Watch: 503bhp BMW M3 Touring Super-Wagon In Action At The Nurburgring Other touches to the Edition 50 Jahre M3 and M4 include retro BMW badges, custom door sills, serialised aluminium nameplates for the car’s interior, and unique Style 826M wheels finished in matte Orbit Grey, while the M4’s rims can also be finished in Gold Bronze. The new models will also get BMW’s new curved display, special ‘50 Jahre’ imprints on either the standard M Sport seats or optional M carbon bucket seats, quad tailpipes finished in carbon fibre and titanium, and a carbon fibre lip spoiler matching the car’s carbon roofs.