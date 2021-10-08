£20,000 Keyless Car Theft Device Disguised As A Game Boy Recovered By Police

The convenience of a keyless entry system comes with a whopping downside - a shortcut for car thieves. No longer do they need to break into your home to steal the fob or do anything as old fashioned as jimmying the door and hotwiring. It’s possible to simply boost the fob’s signal, making the vehicle think the key is right next to it. Hey presto, the crook can get in and drive away.

The devices used for the job make it easy and fast to make off with someone else’s car, often taking mere seconds to do their thing. One gadget recovered by West Yorkshire Police from three thieves was disguised as a Nintendo Game Boy.

Said to be worth around £20,000 and specifically made for use with the Mitsubishi Outlander, the device was found in the hidden compartment of a Ford Galaxy used by the gang when they were arrested on 20 July. The trio was tracked down shortly after stealing an Outlander from a house in Scholes, Leeds, as shown in the video below.