Buy This V10 VW Touareg R50 For Under £10,000

The Touareg is soon to die – mourn it with the maddest version of all
VW Touareg R50 - front
VW Touareg R50 - front

So, the VW Touareg is not long for this world, and frankly, we’re not particularly torn up about it. Well, not the second- and third-gen variants, anyway. When the first Touareg arrived in 2002, it was the height of Piëch-era VW Group madness, and as such, Volkswagen couldn’t just launch a large SUV.

No, it had to launch a large SUV with some truly ridiculous engine options. In some markets, you could get the same 6.0-litre W12 as the Bentley Continental, but arguably even stranger was the 5.0-litre turbodiesel V10 it was available with. It was only in diesel lunacy to the V12 oil-burner the Audi Q7 received a few years later.

VW Touareg R50 - front
VW Touareg R50 - front

In its usual guise, this mighty mill made a surprisingly small-sounding 309bhp but a gargantuan 553lb ft of torque, enough for it to famously drag a Boeing 747 in that one PR stunt.

That was the ‘normal’ V10 TDI, though. In 2007, VW decided that what was needed was a performance version. Enter the R50. It was treated to massive 21-inch wheels sat within flared arches, a ‘Sport Design Package’ that amped up the visual aggression further, and a 20mm suspension drop with the air springs retuned to cancel out (some) body roll.

Most notably, though, it got even more grunt. Power was up to 345bhp, and torque was increased to a truly ground-buckling 627lb ft, which could be delivered at as little as 2000rpm. 0-62mph now took 6.7 seconds, and top speed was 146mph, which feels like plenty in a car that enormous.

VW Touareg R50 - interior
VW Touareg R50 - interior

Unsurprisingly, the public’s appetite for an oil-burning V10 performance SUV with a Volkswagen badge was limited, even in those diesel-hungry days, especially when the R50 cost from £61,885 – around £105k in today’s money.

But small numbers did find homes, and we’ve found one for sale – a 111,000-miler, perhaps disappointingly in black rather than the R50’s signature Biscay Blue. We're splitting hairs over its colour (and its slightly patchy MOT history), though – a car like the R50 will never, ever exist again, and it feels like the £9990 being asked for this one might be one of the last chances to buy one for four figures. 

VW Touareg R50 - rear
VW Touareg R50 - rear

Will it be a risk? Yes, of course, but life’s all about taking risks (although if you end up having to sell one of your kidneys for medical research because one of the turbos failed, we never said that).

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Toyota GR GT To Debut On 5 December
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front
News
You Can Soon Order A Factory-Built RTR Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang RTR Package
News
Dead: Volkswagen Touareg
Volkswagen Touareg R
News
2025 Tokyo Motor Show: Everything To Look Out For
Honda Japan Mobility Show stand mock-up
News
Subaru Is Bringing A Pair Of STI Concepts To The Tokyo Motor Show
Subaru Performance-B (top) and Performance-E teasers
News
Hyundai Is Developing An Engine Just For Mid-Engined Cars
Hyundai RM19 concept

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Lamborghini Temerario First Drive: The 10,000rpm V8 Future Is Bright
Lamborghini Temerario, front
Reviews
2025 Audi S6 Avant E-Tron Review: An S6, But Electric
Audi S6 Avant E-Tron - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Kia Sportage Review: The Car You Should Probably Tell People To Buy
2025 Kia Sportage, front
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV60 Review: Small Changes, But Effective
2025 Genesis GV60, front
Reviews
2025 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray UK Review: American Genius
C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible UK spec, front
Reviews
Aston Martin DBX S Review: Marginal Gains
Aston Martin DBX S - front, driving