Would You Take A Gamble On This 150k Mile Ferrari 360?

It’s very easy, as a person who categorically doesn’t own a supercar and likely never will, to get a bit snotty about people who buy them and then rarely put anything more than three-figure mileage on them every year. After all, they’re built to be as good to drive as possible – why aren’t you making the most of them?

That, of course, ignores the reality of supercar ownership. These cars, especially older examples, are expensive to run, often quite fragile, and only really properly enjoyable on a racetrack or an empty mountain pass. Still, that makes it all the more impressive when people actually do get out and use them properly.

Ferrari 360 Modena - side

That’s why we were a little flabbergasted when we jumped on Auto Trader, selected Ferrari as the make, sorted by price low to high, and found, among all the Mondials and rubbish Testarossa replicas, a genuine, bona fide 2000 Ferrari 360 Modena with 149,000 miles under its belt.

It was registered in November 2000, meaning it’s covered on average a good 6500 miles a year, consistently, for just over 23 years. We’d be hard pressed to find many other supercars that could claim that. That is with five different owners, mind, so some of them could have used it a lot more sparingly than others.

Ferrari 360 Modena - interior

The sparsely-written ad only raises more questions than it answers. We know it’s a standard 360 Modena with the F1 semi-automatic gearbox, and it’s in the most resale-friendly Ferrari spec of Rosso Corsa over beige leather, although its seats have been covered up with what look like rather cheap fabric covers. It’s said to have a full service history, too.

According to the ad, its 3.6-litre, 395bhp V8 ‘runs without fault’, and Auto Trader itself says it has a clean history and is MOT’d until June this year. Unfortunately, the plate’s been covered up, so we can’t ascertain how patchy or otherwise its MOT record is (incidentally, we thought the web address on that plate cover might take us somewhere that uncovered a bit more info, but it just goes to a dealer specialising in new and used Porsche 356 replicas. Weird).

Ferrari 360 Modena - rear

The other thing the ad makes clear in writing is that it ‘needs TLC cosmetically’. Indeed, the interior looks a bit grubby, and while the paint doesn’t look too bad in the pictures, we can’t speak for what it’s like up close. Ditto for that set of five-spoke split-rim alloys.

The asking price for all this is £37,950, or the price of a specced-up Audi A3. There was a time not that long ago when you probably could have found a much tidier 360 for that sort of money, but the general direction of car prices combined with a newfound appreciation for Ferrari’s turn-of-the-millennium berlinetta means that ship has long since sailed.

Ferrari 360 Modena - rear

As a result, this is proclaimed by the ad to be the cheapest 360 in Europe and… yeah, we don’t doubt that. When you look at the other Ferraris available for similar money – mostly Mondials – it’s hard not to be tempted. Then again, it’s a 149,000 mile Ferrari – even if it is as mechanically decent as the ad says, is it really worth the risk? We sincerely hope someone finds out and lets us know how it goes.