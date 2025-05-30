Why Does Skoda Use vRS In The UK, And RS In Europe?

What we know as Skoda’s vRS models are sold in Europe simply as ‘RS’. A small difference, but why? The answer is pretty simple…
Skoda vRS badge
Skoda vRS badge

We love a good Skoda vRS product here at Car Throttle. The Octavia vRS is one of the most complete cars on the market, old Fabia vRS’ are still some of the most tempting affordable hot hatches on the market, and even the EVs are relatively cool.

No surprise then, we often write about them, as does much of the UK motoring media, in fairness. To Europe, though, the presence of the ‘v’ when we do so may be a little perplexing.

Mk1 Skoda Fabia vRS badge
Mk1 Skoda Fabia vRS badge

On the continent, Skoda has simply branded its quick cars as ‘RS’ ever since the 180 RS and 200 RS prototype rally cars built in 1974 – standing for Rally Sport, if you hadn’t guessed. That would’ve been the case in the UK too when the first Octavia vRS arrived on our shores in 2001, if not for a certain blue oval.

You see, there was a time when Ford made interesting cars. It’s easy to forget looking at its current line-up, we know.

‘RS’ had long appeared on several of its fast cars. Think the Escort RS2000, the Escort RS Cosworth, Fiesta RS Turbo… so on and so forth. In short, RS had become synonymous in the UK with Fast Fords, which would inevitably be stolen three times over.

Mk1 Ford Focus RS
Mk1 Ford Focus RS

In 2001, Ford of Europe was working away on its next entry into that historic lineage – the Focus RS. With Skoda rocking up and planning to use RS for the first time that year, the story goes that Ford UK stepped in to protect its monopoly on those two letters, threatening a lawsuit to prevent Skoda from using it.

So, Skoda decided to get clever with it and add a third letter, ‘V’, for Victory. Because Victory Rally Sport is one better than Rally Sport, or something like that. Curiously, Ford of Europe didn’t seem to have the same problem despite the Focus being built in Germany.

2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, rear 3/4, static
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, rear 3/4, static

And so, vRS became a cult favourite in its own right in the UK and the British arm of the Czech manufacturer uses it to this day. A shame that Ford seems to have forgotten about RS itself, though.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Jeep Cherokee Is Coming Back As A Beefy-Looking Hybrid
Jeep Cherokee - front
News
It’s Official: The Toyota GR Corolla Will Be Built In Britain
Toyota GR Corolla - front
News
Get A Glimpse At The Porsche 963 RSP, The Company’s Roadgoing Le Mans Racer
Porsche 963 RSP teaser
News
Why Volkswagen Won’t Bring Its Chinese Cars To Europe
Volkswagen ID6 Crozz and X
News
Abt’s Audi S5 Is Nearly As Powerful As An RS4
Abt Audi S5 Avant - front
News
Ford Focus ST Officially Goes Off Sale In The UK
Ford Focus ST Edition, front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified Review: Better In Every Way
Genesis GV70 Electrified, front
Reviews
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric Review: Mixed Feelings
2025 Mini John Cooper Works Electric, front
Reviews
VW ID7 GTX Review: An Old-School Sports Saloon For The EV Age
VW ID7 GTX - front
Reviews
VW ID3 GTX Review: A Convincing EV Hot Hatch, With One Big Problem
VW ID3 GTX - front
Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front