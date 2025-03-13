Watch Lewis Hamilton Star In Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Lewis Hamilton is a man of many talents. He once featured on a Christina Aguilera song under the pseudonym XNDA, made an appearance in Call of Duty Infinite Warfare and more recently has been working as a producer on Brad Pitt's F1 Movie. Oh, and then he’s statistically-speaking the most successful driver in the real sport, or something minor like that.

What Hamilton has yet to do is appear on the big screen, starring in a Hollywood blockbuster. That’s just changed though, following a cameo appearance in 1986 hit Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Wait, what?

In a YouTube video you can watch here titled ‘Another dream come true…’, Hamilton has shared a remastered version of a scene from the film. More specifically, the one where Ferris hands off the keys to his dad’s Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder to parking attendants, who inevitably take it for a joyride.

Hamilton described it as 'another dream come true'

Only this time, instead of Richard Edson-played Denis Juarez, the attendant is none other than seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Credit where it’s due, it’s a pretty impressively-done job. Hamilton’s lines are faithful to those of the original filming, the editing is immaculate and the Brit even nails the facial expressions of the jump.

It seems an incredibly random thing to do, but it’s another entry to Lewis Hamilton ticking off childhood dreams. His presumably self-written description for the video said: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has been one of my favourite movies since I was a kid. This is to pay homage to the iconic film and to celebrate my first season with Ferrari.

You could've convinced us this was the original

“It definitely took a lot of cutting edge tech, production and planning to get right. Had to get the exact car too … it’s been a dream car since seeing the movie.”

Given Ferrari 250 GT California from the original film was actually a replica built by Modena Design and destroyed on-screen, we can only assume this isn’t *the* car… and we also assume Lewis Hamilton could find it easier than most to get his hands on a real 250 GT.

You’ll be able to watch him complete another childhood dream by racing a Ferrari F1 car this weekend as the 2025 season kicks off.