Trademark Filing Hints A Ford Mustang Saloon Is On The Way

You sort of have to love the Ford Mustang. As one of the very last cars on sale with a naturally aspirated V8 and those just-retro-enough looks, the latest version of the pony car is undoubtedly appealing, even if it can look a bit out of place in Britain.

Ford’s aware of the power of the Mustang nameplate too, because it looks like it could be expanding the family with the possible arrival of a four-door saloon version.

The big clue is Ford’s filing of the trademark ‘Mach 4’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This probably wouldn’t be much to read into if it wasn’t for the fact that, last year, a concept for a four-door Mustang was reportedly shown off at a Ford dealer conference in Las Vegas. Its name? Mach 4.

We don’t know a whole lot else about the prospective model at this point – presumably, it’d be based on a stretched version of the existing Mustang’s floorpan and get similar looks and engine options.

We can reasonably assume it won’t be electric, based on comments made by Ford CEO Jim Farley last year. He said that the Mustang name wouldn’t be applied to an electric car, or a crossover, although that did rather ignore the existence of the Mustang Mach-E, which is both electric and a crossover.

It’s also unclear at this stage whether a potential four-door Mustang would make it to the European market. The official introduction of the coupe and convertible to the continent with the previous-gen car has proved to be a success, so we certainly wouldn’t rule it out. If it did make it here, the Mach 4 would be a return to selling a saloon in both the US and Europe, with the four-door Ford having disappeared here with the end of the fourth-gen Mondeo in 2022.

We’ll just have to keep our fingers crossed that the Mach 4 happens, and that it makes the trip across the Atlantic – we’ve been craving a properly muscular saloon car ever since the death of the Vauxhall VXR8.