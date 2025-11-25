The Adorable Little Toyota Aygo X Hybrid Is On Sale From £21,595

The updated Aygo X, with its racy new GR Sport trim, is now available in the UK
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - front
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - front

When we first saw the updated Toyota Aygo X earlier this year, we were pretty much instantly smitten. Not just because it’s a little A-segment city car being kept alive when so many of them are disappearing from sale, but because there’s an adorable GR Sport version.

That’s GR Sport, so don’t get too excited about the idea of Toyota stuffing the brilliant powertrain from the GR Yaris into the even tinier Aygo, as incredible as that sounds. GR Sport is a bit like Ford’s ST-Line or BMW’s M-Sport – racy looks, maybe a couple of little chassis tweaks, but no extra real-world performance.

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - front
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - front

In the case of the Aygo X, that includes a new front bumper with grille inserts mimicking the brake ducts of a GR Yaris, a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, and yes, you’re seeing that correctly, a black bonnet. Toyota says that’s to give the Aygo X a link to its efforts in motorsport, but we’re just getting Lancia Fulvia vibes.

It may not have had the full GR treatment on its chassis, but there is more to the GR Sport than just its cosplay looks. Retuned dampers and springs are said to improve handling and body control, plus its electric power steering has been tweaked to feel a little more direct. Consider us curious to try it out.

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - interior
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - interior

All versions of the Toyota Aygo X have gone hybrid, too. It’s the 1.3-litre three-cylinder and electric motor combination as found in the Yaris Hybrid, producing 114bhp – which sounds quite hilarious in something this size. To make that fit into the tiny engine bay, the front overhang of the Aygo has been extended 76mm, but its footprint remains the same as before.

Other hardware changes include new insulation in a bid to reduce road noise and a new exhaust system for the hybrid setup. Fairly comprehensive, then, given this is merely a midlife facelift.

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - rear
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - rear

With the car now available to order in the UK, pricing kicks off at a highly reasonable £21,595 (seriously, that’s pretty cheap now. We know). If you want the full ‘I really am a rally car, I promise’ vibes of the GR Sport, meanwhile, you’ll need to shell out £26,895. Deliveries will kick off in January.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Comments

Latest News

News
The Adorable Little Toyota Aygo X Hybrid Is On Sale From £21,595
Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - front
News
New 469-Mile Range Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake EV Now On Sale In UK
Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake - front
Motorsport
This Land Rover Defender Will Be Heading To The Dakar Rally
Defender Dakar D7X-R, front 3/4
News
Classic Skoda 100 Reinvented As Modern RWD Sports Saloon
Skoda 100 concept - front
News
Novitec Gives Hybrid Lamborghini Urus SE A Widebody Overhaul
Novitec Lamborghini Urus Esteso Widebody SE - front
News
Porsche Has Given An Original Cayenne A ’70s-Inspired Makeover
Sonderwunsch-restored Porsche Cayenne GTS - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ5 Review: We’re Not Sure Why It Exists, But We’re Glad It Does
Cupra Formenter VZ5, front
Reviews
Volvo EX30 Cross Country Review: A Good Car Spoiled By Software
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE Review: Decent, But It Has One Big Problem
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE, front
Reviews
2025 Cupra Leon Estate Review: A Superb All-Rounder In A Class Of One
Cupra Leon Estate - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front
Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving