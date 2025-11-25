When we first saw the updated Toyota Aygo X earlier this year, we were pretty much instantly smitten. Not just because it’s a little A-segment city car being kept alive when so many of them are disappearing from sale, but because there’s an adorable GR Sport version.

That’s GR Sport, so don’t get too excited about the idea of Toyota stuffing the brilliant powertrain from the GR Yaris into the even tinier Aygo, as incredible as that sounds. GR Sport is a bit like Ford’s ST-Line or BMW’s M-Sport – racy looks, maybe a couple of little chassis tweaks, but no extra real-world performance.

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - front

In the case of the Aygo X, that includes a new front bumper with grille inserts mimicking the brake ducts of a GR Yaris, a set of 18-inch alloy wheels, and yes, you’re seeing that correctly, a black bonnet. Toyota says that’s to give the Aygo X a link to its efforts in motorsport, but we’re just getting Lancia Fulvia vibes.

It may not have had the full GR treatment on its chassis, but there is more to the GR Sport than just its cosplay looks. Retuned dampers and springs are said to improve handling and body control, plus its electric power steering has been tweaked to feel a little more direct. Consider us curious to try it out.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - interior

All versions of the Toyota Aygo X have gone hybrid, too. It’s the 1.3-litre three-cylinder and electric motor combination as found in the Yaris Hybrid, producing 114bhp – which sounds quite hilarious in something this size. To make that fit into the tiny engine bay, the front overhang of the Aygo has been extended 76mm, but its footprint remains the same as before.

Other hardware changes include new insulation in a bid to reduce road noise and a new exhaust system for the hybrid setup. Fairly comprehensive, then, given this is merely a midlife facelift.

Toyota Aygo X Hybrid GR Sport - rear

With the car now available to order in the UK, pricing kicks off at a highly reasonable £21,595 (seriously, that’s pretty cheap now. We know). If you want the full ‘I really am a rally car, I promise’ vibes of the GR Sport, meanwhile, you’ll need to shell out £26,895. Deliveries will kick off in January.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT