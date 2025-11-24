The Lamborghini Urus has never been a car for people who want to go about their business discreetly and without attention, even if the new SE version can cruise about silently on electric power for short distances thanks to its plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Of course, in the world of 789bhp Lamborghini mega-SUVs, more will always be better, which is why those looking to get even more eyes on their Urus can now get a widebody kit for the SE from German tuner Novitec.

Novitec Lamborghini Urus Esteso Widebody SE - side

Called the Esteso Widebody SE, it’s not quite your full-fat Liberty Walk-style widebody makeover, but it does bring some subtle yet purposeful arch flares to the Urus, upping overall width by 100mm at the front and 120mm out back. They’re complemented by a new front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and roof spoiler, and an optional bare carbon bonnet with some snouty new vents in it. Other bits, like the mirror caps and front quarter panels, can also be carbon-fibre’d.

Filling those swollen arches are a set of new 23-inch forged Vossen wheels, while Novitec is also offering an optional adjustable suspension module that can drop or raise the ride height by 25mm at the push of a button.

Novitec Lamborghini Urus Esteso Widebody SE - detail

When the SE’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 does wake up, it’ll do so with a lot more anger in the Estesto, thanks to the option of a valved exhaust system. It’s available in either stainless steel or, if you really want to shout about it, Inconel, complete with actual gold plating on the inside – good for heat management and bragging rights.

That exhaust, says Novitec, ‘optimises the performance of the internal combustion engine’, but officially, there’s no change to the SE’s standard performance figures: peaks of 789bhp and 701lb ft of torque, a 3.4-second 0-62mph run and a 195mph top speed. Trust us, though, those numbers are plenty.

Novitec Lamborghini Urus Esteso Widebody SE - rear

There’s no info yet on what all this costs, but as always with Novitec’s creations, you can get all the bits individually if you want to do some mixing and matching. The tuner says it can also retrim in the interior in ‘virtually endless’ colours of leather and Alcantara, which should keep you busy while you decide quite how garish you want to go.

