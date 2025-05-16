Tokyo Xtreme Racer Has Had Its Full Release Delayed

We’ve lost count of how many times we’ve praised Tokyo Xtreme Racer since its Early Access release in January. The rebirth of the series has been widely applauded, but now it’s been hit with a bit of a setback.

Developer Genki has confirmed the full release of the title has been delayed to September this year, having initially planned four months of Early Access – which would’ve seen the title released in full around now. That may not be a bad thing, however.

Genki has said the delay comes after receiving ‘overwhelming feedback’ since its January Early Access launch, and has committed to ‘further improving quality’ of the title ahead of its rescheduled final release.

We are extending the Early Access period for Tokyo Xtreme Racer and rescheduling the full release to late September 2025.

This decision was made in response to the overwhelming feedback we've received, our commitment to further improving quality, and the progress made in… pic.twitter.com/E9g6mCwvAV — Tokyo Xtreme Racer (@Tokyo_Xtreme) May 15, 2025

Read between the lines, and it sounds to us as though its success has allowed Genki to commit more time and money to polishing the game. If that’s the case, we certainly won’t complain.

It has stated that the extra few months should allow it to complete more licensing deals by September, presumably meaning a greatly expanded car list. Honda has been a sore and notable absence from Tokyo Xtreme Racer so far, so let’s hope that will be changing.

The ‘full feature set’ of the game has also been revised based on community input. With that in mind, Genki has given us a whole shopping list of new bits it’s planning to bring and tweak.

See also Base Model Audi E-Tron GT Quattro Unveiled With 577bhp

Thank you to everyone for the kind words and understanding about yesterday’s announcement! We are excited to keep improving #TXR and can’t wait to give our fans the best #TokyoXtremeRacer we can. 🥹 #Genki #GenkiRacingProject pic.twitter.com/CDdQjANRkQ — Tokyo Xtreme Racer (@Tokyo_Xtreme) May 16, 2025

AI behaviour and polished UI have been touted as big improvements, along with a redesigned skill and perk tree, plus more balancing of the cars in-game. Engine swaps are said to be in the works for the game’s full release, as will water and oil temperature mechanics. A ‘hard’ difficulty mode is also planned.

The good news is that the delay doesn’t stop you from playing TXR in its current Early Access state, and Genki said it will be adding ‘certain features’ for the remainder of that period. Consider us intrigued.