Thornley Kelham’s New Jaguar XK Restomod Is A Gorgeous 360bhp Roadster

Limited to 25 examples, this stunning alloy-bodied drop top will cost from £750,000
Jaguar XK European GT Roadster by Thornley Kelham - front
Jaguar XK European GT Roadster by Thornley Kelham - front

It feels like we’re reporting on another new restomod on a weekly basis these days, and this particular week, it comes from British outfit Thornley Kelham. Unlike lots of other restomodders, this small Cotswold-based firm isn’t particularly choosy with the cars it overhauls, having dabbled with Lancias, Porsches and XK-series Jaguars.

This one falls into that last category. Joining a similar coupe already offered, it’s officially called the Jaguar XK European Roadster by Thornley Kelham, and, according to company director Simon Thornley, is envisioned as a ‘what-if’ project, exploring what form the original 1950s XK could have taken if Jag continued developing it beyond the XK150 rather than replacing the line with the E-Type.

Jaguar XK European GT Roadster by Thornley Kelham - front
Jaguar XK European GT Roadster by Thornley Kelham - front

To that end, the car’s all-alloy straight-six engine has been bored out to 3.9 litres and thoroughly reworked to the point it’s now developing 360bhp, a massive 225 per cent increase over an original XK120. It’s also making 310lb ft of torque, while a bespoke stainless steel exhaust system should make the most of the soundtrack – unless you go for the optional Inconel setup.

Underneath, it’s about as far removed from an original XK as that car was from a horse. It has new double wishbone suspension with Eibach springs and bespoke Intrax dampers, and there’s even the option of adaptive damping.

It gets a new five-speed manual ’box that sends its power through a mechanical LSD, and there are vented and drilled disc brakes with four-pot callipers at both ends. A new Quaife rack-and-pinion steering setup, with optional power assistance, completes the major mechanical changes.

Jaguar XK European GT Roadster by Thornley Kelham - rear
Jaguar XK European GT Roadster by Thornley Kelham - rear

All in, the car weighs a scant 1180kg. That’s thanks in part to its seam-welded alloy body, with subtle styling tweaks from former McLaren stylist Paul Howse. Interior tweaks are just as visually minimal, but it gets discreetly integrated mod cons like climate control, a heated windscreen and Bluetooth.

In total, a single example of the XK European Roadster takes over 6,000 hours to complete from start to finish. This might explain why a) Thornley Kelham is only building 25 of them and b) they’ll each have a hefty £750,000 entry point – and it’s not clear if that includes a donor car.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
UK Porsche 718 Orders Stopped As End Of Production Nears
Porsche 718 Spyder RS
Motorsport
V8-Powered Toyota Supra Racer Revealed For Aussie Supercars Series
Toyota GR Supra Supercar - front
News
Munich Motor Show 2025: Everything To Look Out For
2023 Munich Motor Show
News
Thornley Kelham’s New Jaguar XK Restomod Is A Gorgeous 360bhp Roadster
Jaguar XK European GT Roadster by Thornley Kelham - front
News
The Dog-Friendly Kia EV5 Starts At £39,295
Kia EV5 - front
News
The New Porsche 911 Turbo Could Be Revealed This Week
Porsche 911 Turbo - detail

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving