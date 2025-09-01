The New Porsche 911 Turbo Could Be Revealed This Week

Porsche’s teasing something face-hurtingly rapid, and all signs point to it being the new hybridised 911 Turbo
Porsche 911 Turbo - detail
Porsche 911 Turbo - detail

The 992 Porsche 911 is currently undergoing a mid-life facelift. With most cars, that’s a case of simply giving the exterior and interior a quick nip and tuck and calling it a day, but when a car’s available in as many different forms as the 911, it’s a bit more complicated. We’ve already seen the updated versions of the Carrera family and the GT3, and now Porsche’s teasing another new arrival for this Sunday, 7 September, most likely the updated Turbo.

Why do we think it’s the Turbo? Well, Porsche’s already confirmed that the updated model is arriving this year at some point. What’s more, a teaser video posted to the brand’s communication social media, featuring actor and Porsche racer Patrick Dempsey enjoyinh some face-bending acceleration, shows rear seats, pretty much ruling out this being a GT3 RS – the only other main member of the 911 family not yet facelifted.

The engine note sounds distinctly turbocharged too, and there’s no OTT aero to be made out in the blurry exterior vid. Oh, yeah and Porsche’s UK configurator currently has a big banner at the top confirming that the new 911 Turbo is coming soon. Need we speculate any more?

So, it’s almost certainly the new Turbo – what else do we know about it? The big news is that it’s going hybrid. We’re expecting it to be a similar setup to the one found in the new Carrera GTS, with a small electric motor incorporated into the PDK gearbox. In other words, it’s not the sort of hybrid that’s going to let you glide about on electric power alone.

Otherwise, we’re expecting a largely similar recipe to the outgoing car. We wouldn’t be surprised to see it keep the same 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six, and all-wheel drive is practically a given with the Turbo these days.

Once again, it’ll likely be available in fast Turbo and really, stupidly, ridiculously, physics-defyingly fast Turbo S guises, both of which should see a bump in their respective current outputs of 572bhp and 641bhp. With the reveal coming a couple of days before the Munich Motor Show kicks off, we expect to see the new car on the ground there – stay tuned.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

