Surprise! Alfa Romeo Might Not Go Electric-Only In 2027 After All

As electric car demand continues to fluctuate, especially in Europe, we’re getting increasingly used to manufacturers who, just a couple of years ago, seemed all in on an electric-only future, revising or backing out of those plans. The latest to potentially deviate from its EV-only path is Alfa Romeo.

Originally, Alfa had pledged to only introduce fully-electric cars from 2027. The hybrid version of the new Junior was planned to be its last new car with any form of combustion engine, and the second-generation versions of the Stelvio and Giulia – set to arrive in 2025 and ’26, respectively, would be its first EV-only cars.

Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce

Now, however, the company says it’s ready to adapt to market conditions and offer combustion versions if necessary. Speaking to Auto Express at the Paris Motor Show, Jean-Philippe Imparato – who recently moved from being Alfa’s CEO to the European boss of the whole Stellantis group – said:

“We will assess where we are. If the current global ecosystem does not change, [the Giulia] will be 100 per cent electric. If I see it is changing, or that I’m not matching what I want, it is not a problem to adjust with alternative powertrains.”

See also The Toyota GR Corolla Is Going Racing

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

The secret to these car’s powertrain adaptability is that they’re set to be based on Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform, which also underpins the likes of the new Dodge Charger. These underpinnings are designed to accommodate both a fully electric 800V architecture and the company’s new ‘Hurricane’ twin-turbo straight-six, and the new Charger will come with both of these powertrains.

That means that even if the next Giulia and Stelvio were initially designed with only EV versions in mind, the Hurricane should be able to drop in with fairly minimal modifications. Further along the line, Alfa plans to introduce a new, larger model – likely a Porsche Cayenne-rivalling SUV – in 2027, with an eye on chasing North American sales. This, too, will likely be offered with both full EV and petrol powertrains.

Stellantis Hurricane engine

The news that the age of combustion Alfas might not be at an end yet is likely to leave plenty of enthusiasts breathing a sigh of relief. The Hurricane engine currently offers up to 540bhp, besting the output of the current Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, so with a bit of luck, we could be treated to some more delightful six-cylinder performance cars from Alfa.