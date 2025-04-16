The Subaru Trailseeker Is Basically An Electric Legacy Outback

This estate-ish, crossover-ish EV will come to the UK next year, but it’ll likely have a different name
Subaru Trailseeker - front
Subaru Trailseeker - front

Subaru hasn’t been in quite the same rush as some other manufacturers to get electric cars out on the market – its only offering so far, the Solterra, is judged a rebadged Toyota bZ4X. That’s finally changed, though, with the unveiling of the Subaru Trailseeker, a new model that’s altogether more Subaru-ish in character.

While Subaru insists on categorising it as a more marketing-friendly SUV, just look at it: this is basically the beloved Legacy Outback reinvented for the electric age.

Subaru Trailseeker - rear
Subaru Trailseeker - rear

Underneath, there’s a 74.7kWh battery pack that Subaru says delivers over 260 miles of range, which… isn’t that brilliant for an electric crossover these days, to be honest. Still, it should accelerate like that other much-loved Subaru, the WRX STI, because it gets a dual-motor setup delivering around 375bhp.

Having a motor at both ends also means it’s all-wheel drive, like every good Subaru (except the BRZ. We love that too). To help the Trailseeker, erm, seek trails, it gets 210mm of ground clearance, plus Subie’s X-Mode terrain response system with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud settings.

Subaru Trailseeker - interior
Subaru Trailseeker - interior

It’ll pull the usual EV torque vectoring tricks, which should help further with its off-road adventure cred, and Subaru says it’ll tow 3500lbs – around 1600kg.

Inside, there’s a new 14-inch central touchscreen display (mercifully now in the correct landscape orientation, unlike some of Subaru’s recent efforts) and various bits of switchgear borrowed from parent company Toyota. Naturally, CarPlay and Android Auto are included, as are the usual set of driver-assist systems, and the cabin gets two wireless phone charging pads too.

Subaru Solterra facelift
Subaru Solterra facelift

Alongside the Trailseeker, Subaru has unveiled a facelift for the smaller Solterra. Both are making their debut at the upcoming New York Auto Show, ahead of arrivals on the market in 2026. The updated Solterra will be with us early in the year, while Europe will be waiting a bit longer for the Trailseeker, which is set to arrive in mid-2026. It might not be called Trailseeker here, either – Subaru says it’s still deciding on a Euro-market name. May we suggest calling it what it is – an Outback EV?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Subaru Trailseeker Is Basically An Electric Legacy Outback
Subaru Trailseeker - front
News
The Hennessey Venom F5 Has Somehow Gained Even More Power
Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution - side
News
The Latest Genesis Concept Is A Classic Range Rover From The Future
Genesis X Gran Equator concept - front
Motorsport
Here’s The Genesis GMR-001 Le Mans Racer In All Its Orange Glory
Genesis GMR-001 - front
News
This Special Edition Mercedes G-Class Has A Very Silly Name
Mercedes G-Class STRONGER THAN THE 1980s - front
News
The New Audi A6 Saloon Wants To Show The Air Who’s Boss
2025 Audi A6 saloon - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front
Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving