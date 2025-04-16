The Subaru Trailseeker Is Basically An Electric Legacy Outback

Subaru hasn’t been in quite the same rush as some other manufacturers to get electric cars out on the market – its only offering so far, the Solterra, is judged a rebadged Toyota bZ4X. That’s finally changed, though, with the unveiling of the Subaru Trailseeker, a new model that’s altogether more Subaru-ish in character.

While Subaru insists on categorising it as a more marketing-friendly SUV, just look at it: this is basically the beloved Legacy Outback reinvented for the electric age.

Subaru Trailseeker - rear

Underneath, there’s a 74.7kWh battery pack that Subaru says delivers over 260 miles of range, which… isn’t that brilliant for an electric crossover these days, to be honest. Still, it should accelerate like that other much-loved Subaru, the WRX STI, because it gets a dual-motor setup delivering around 375bhp.

Having a motor at both ends also means it’s all-wheel drive, like every good Subaru (except the BRZ. We love that too). To help the Trailseeker, erm, seek trails, it gets 210mm of ground clearance, plus Subie’s X-Mode terrain response system with snow/dirt and deep snow/mud settings.

Subaru Trailseeker - interior

It’ll pull the usual EV torque vectoring tricks, which should help further with its off-road adventure cred, and Subaru says it’ll tow 3500lbs – around 1600kg.

Inside, there’s a new 14-inch central touchscreen display (mercifully now in the correct landscape orientation, unlike some of Subaru’s recent efforts) and various bits of switchgear borrowed from parent company Toyota. Naturally, CarPlay and Android Auto are included, as are the usual set of driver-assist systems, and the cabin gets two wireless phone charging pads too.

Subaru Solterra facelift

Alongside the Trailseeker, Subaru has unveiled a facelift for the smaller Solterra. Both are making their debut at the upcoming New York Auto Show, ahead of arrivals on the market in 2026. The updated Solterra will be with us early in the year, while Europe will be waiting a bit longer for the Trailseeker, which is set to arrive in mid-2026. It might not be called Trailseeker here, either – Subaru says it’s still deciding on a Euro-market name. May we suggest calling it what it is – an Outback EV?