Someone Has Already Crashed A G90 BMW M5

Well, that didn’t take very long at all, did it? It’s only just recently gone on sale in Europe, but someone has already managed to crash a brand-new G90 BMW M5. Oh dear.

It’s unclear exactly what happened in the incident, but it’s pretty clear this G90 has taken a fair old whack. As reported by CarScoops, an employee at a Polish BMW dealer was at the helm when the crash occurred and, though we can’t confirm for sure, it looks a lot like a single-vehicle accident.

Based on the tyre marks in the grass, it looks like the M5 has dug its heels into the mud while sideways and collided with a still-standing metal pole. We’re impressed that it has withstood the 2.4-tonne weight of the G90, to be honest.

The resulting damage looks significant on the driver’s side with the door crumpled and the wing mirror smashed up.

No injuries have been reported and it’s clear to see that both the driver- and passenger-side airbags deployed in the crash. Although always slightly haunting to witness, it’s reassuring when the safety tech on a car does its job of protecting those inside.

G90 BMW M5, rear 3/4

We don’t want to speculate too much on what could’ve caused the crash, as it could well have been caused by something out of the drivers’ hands rather than a skill issue. However, with 717bhp on tap from a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain, it could be pretty easy to get caught out by an inexperienced driver even with its four-wheel drive system.

It’d be a surprise to see this particular G90 BMW M5 return to the roads, given the airbags have gone off, but it seems to have escaped much damage beyond that on the door. Expect to see a YouTube series with someone rebuilding it in approximately six months, then.