Someone Has Already Crashed A G90 BMW M5

It’s been on sale for about five minutes, but someone in Poland has already managed to bin the new M5
Someone Has Already Crashed A G90 BMW M5

Well, that didn’t take very long at all, did it? It’s only just recently gone on sale in Europe, but someone has already managed to crash a brand-new G90 BMW M5. Oh dear.

It’s unclear exactly what happened in the incident, but it’s pretty clear this G90 has taken a fair old whack. As reported by CarScoops, an employee at a Polish BMW dealer was at the helm when the crash occurred and, though we can’t confirm for sure, it looks a lot like a single-vehicle accident.

Based on the tyre marks in the grass, it looks like the M5 has dug its heels into the mud while sideways and collided with a still-standing metal pole. We’re impressed that it has withstood the 2.4-tonne weight of the G90, to be honest.

The resulting damage looks significant on the driver’s side with the door crumpled and the wing mirror smashed up.

No injuries have been reported and it’s clear to see that both the driver- and passenger-side airbags deployed in the crash. Although always slightly haunting to witness, it’s reassuring when the safety tech on a car does its job of protecting those inside.

G90 BMW M5, rear 3/4
G90 BMW M5, rear 3/4

We don’t want to speculate too much on what could’ve caused the crash, as it could well have been caused by something out of the drivers’ hands rather than a skill issue. However, with 717bhp on tap from a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain, it could be pretty easy to get caught out by an inexperienced driver even with its four-wheel drive system.

It’d be a surprise to see this particular G90 BMW M5 return to the roads, given the airbags have gone off, but it seems to have escaped much damage beyond that on the door. Expect to see a YouTube series with someone rebuilding it in approximately six months, then.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Iconic NFS Most Wanted BMW M3 GTR Is Now A Museum Piece
BMW M3 GTR - front
BMW M3 GTR - front
News
Sultan Of Brunei Car Collection Made Public On Instagram
@brunei_cars_2001 on Instagram
@brunei_cars_2001 on Instagram
News
Someone Has Already Crashed A G90 BMW M5
News
Watch The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale Hit 207mph
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale - front
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale - front
News
Listen To The 1,775bhp V16-Powered Bugatti Tourbillon For The First Time
Bugatti Tourbillon
Bugatti Tourbillon
News
Cupra Is Heading To America
Cupra Leon
Cupra Leon

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic