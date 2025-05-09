The Skoda Enyaq vRS Is Back With 335bhp And A New Face

Skoda’s sensible electric crossover gets an extra dash of speed with a revised vRS version
Skoda Enyaq vRS - front
Skoda Enyaq vRS - front

Earlier this year, the Skoda Enyaq received a facelift. This may well have completely passed you by unless you’re a diehard fan of mid-sized electric crossovers, but now there’s something that might make you pay a bit more attention, and not least because it’s extremely green: it’s the new Skoda Enyaq vRS.

The sporty version of Skoda’s otherwise deeply sensible electric family crossover is back with a refreshed face, although it’s got no more power than the outgoing version, still making 335bhp. That comes from a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup, and propels the vRS to 62mph in 5.4 seconds. Top speed is a less impressive 111mph, but that’s fairly par for the course in EV land.

Skoda Enyaq vRS Coupe - side
Skoda Enyaq vRS Coupe - side

The battery is a chunky 84kWh unit, providing “over 340 miles” on a charge for both available bodystyles – the normal SUV and hunchbacked Coupe. Skoda reckons on 26 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent on a fast charger.

Other tweaks for the vRS include the standard fitment of the VW Group's Dynamic Chassis Control adaptive damping, with – count ’em – 15 stiffness settings. This will make all the difference on the school run. It sits 15mm lower than the regular Enyaq at the front, and 10mm at the back, with an extra drive mode, beefier front brakes, and a special ‘Sport’ driving sound.

Skoda Enyaq vRS - rear
Skoda Enyaq vRS - rear

Visually, you can tell it apart by the optional 21-inch vRS-specific alloys and various black accents. Your biggest clue, though, will come if the car’s been optioned in the vRS-exclusive Hyper Green paint, which will definitely make it easier to find in the Asda car park.

On the inside, meanwhile, it gets two vRS-specific ‘Design Selections’ (read: upholstery materials and colours). The Suite Selection gets you part-leather seats with grey stitching, while the Lounge Selection swaps that out for Alcantara-ish microsuede and lime green stitching.

Skoda Enyaq vRS - interior
Skoda Enyaq vRS - interior

All the other newness is as it is on the regular facelifted Enyaq, headlined by the pointy new face featuring Skoda’s new corporate ‘Tech Deck’ design, helping significantly slash the drag coefficient of both body styles.

Prices kick off at £51,660 for the SUV and £53,560 for the Coupe, with UK orders opening on 12 June and the first deliveries arriving later in the summer.

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

