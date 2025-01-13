The New, Pointier Skoda Enyaq Starts At £39,000

It’s only a matter of days since we first saw the refreshed version of the Skoda Enyaq, a sensible-shoes, mid-sized family EV, of which the Czech manufacturer has shifted over a quarter of a million since it launched in 2020. Already, we know how much this new version will cost in Britain, with prices starting roughly where they did with the old one: £39,000.

The facelift is quite a big one: the front end’s been totally overhauled and now has the same pointy ‘Tech Deck’ face we first saw on the little Elroq EV last year, and can expect to feature on a lot more Skodas going forward.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe - side

The big benefit of that new face is that it’s cut down the Enyaq’s drag coefficient, an all-important metric on aero-sensitive EVs. It’s now 0.245 for the normal car and 0.229 for the Coupe version (which is about the only thing it does better than the regular SUV-shaped one). These are compared to the old car’s 0.264 and 0.240, respectively.

Changes are far less dramatic for the rest of the exterior, and it’s much the same on the inside too, although there is a new steering wheel. Interior trim choices are separated into six ‘Design Selections’, each of which features plenty of very in-vogue sustainable materials: the Lodge interior gets a seat fabric made from things like old fishing nets, while the posh Suite Cognac Selection has leather tanned with olive leaf extracts.

Skoda Enyaq Coupe - interior

Naturally, there’s much tech: the Enyaq will now park itself while you stand outside, and will learn up to five specific parking spaces – handy if you can’t be bothered reversing into your own driveway. Its suite of driver assists has started to learn about specific areas based on data collected from other VW Group cars that have driven through them, too.

There aren’t any radical powertrain changes, although there are some modest power uplifts. The rear-drive, single-motor Enyaq 60 gets 201bhp, good for 62mph in 8.1 seconds and a 99mph top speed. The more 282bhp (but still rear-drive) Enyaq 85, those figures improve to 6.7 seconds and 111mph. Alternatively, there’s a dual-motor, all-wheel drive version called the 85x, although it’s more a traction thing – power and performance figures are identical to the 85.

Skoda Enyaq - front

Quoted range figures are up slightly, too: 268 miles for the 60, 359 for the 85 and 332 for the 85x (although the latter two are for the more slippery Coupe). The 60 will apparently charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes on a rapid charger, while the more powerful, bigger-batteried version will take 28.

In the UK, pricing kicks off at exactly £39,000, which gets you into the basic SE L with the 60 drivetrain. The posher Edition will run you £40,100 with the same powertrain, or £44,300 with the more powerful 85 motor. Meanwhile, the dual-motor 85x only comes in faux-vRS Sportline trim, starting at £48,750.

Skoda Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe

If you like spending more money for less practicality and as a result want the Enyaq Coupe, it only comes as an Edition 85 or a Sportline 85x – add £4450 to the price of the equivalent ‘normal’ SUV version in each case.

There’s nothing yet on the return of the sporty vRS version, but we have to assume it’s in the pipeline. In the meantime, we’re still waiting for a production version of the mad RS Race concept. You know you want to, Skoda.