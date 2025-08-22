Gran Turismo 7 Update Coming Next Week With 4 New Cars Including VGT Corvettes

The next update looks set to be another very Gran Turismo-ish one, with two variations on a VGT car plus a slice of French weirdness and another version of the Sony Afeela
Gran Turismo 7 August 2025 update teaser
Gran Turismo 7 August 2025 update teaser

We’re heading into the last week of the month, which means only one thing: time to try and work out the identities of the cars heading to Gran Turismo 7 in the next update, with series creator Kazunori Yamauchi posting his signature shadowy teaser on X.

Except this week, half the work’s been done for us, because we already know two of the cars arriving as part of this update. They’re the two newest entrants in the Vision Gran Turismo programme, the all-electric, 2000bhp Chevrolet Corvette CX and its hybrid-powered racing version, the CX.R.

Chevrolet Corvette CX and CX.R
Chevrolet Corvette CX and CX.R

The other two cars come as a bit more of a surprise, though, and they’re extremely Gran Turismo-ish, although plenty of people will be pleased to hear that this update finally breaks the five-month-long streak of adding run-of-the-mill family crossovers.

Instead, we’ve got the fairly unmistakable silhouette of the Renault Avantime, the uncategorisable and deeply weird luxury barge the company made for a few short years in the early 2000s. This car’s no stranger to the GT series, having appeared in the fourth, fifth and sixth games, but this will be our first chance to experience it complete with an up-to-scratch car model and fully realised interior.

Renault Avantime
Renault Avantime

Logic would suggest it’ll be the version powered by a 3.0-litre, 204bhp V6. Here’s hoping, too, that the available aero parts include a plywood splitter and an F1 wing for the full Top Gear tribute effect.

That leaves the fourth and final car, which appears to be the Afeela 1, the electric car being produced in a joint venture between Honda and tech giant Sony. If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know that a prototype version of this car was already added to GT7 earlier this year. It’s just gone into pre-production at its factory in Ohio, though, so it could well be one of these closer to production-spec cars. It’s unsurprising that it’s getting plenty of airtime in the game, given that GT developer Polyphony Digital is ultimately owned by Sony and developed the real-life Afeela’s electric driving sound.

Afeela 1
Afeela 1

That’s all we know about the new update for now. It seems increasingly unlikely that GT7 is going to gain any more new tracks in its life, but we’d be happy to be proven wrong. We know there are at least a few cars in the pipeline, with the Vauxhall Corsa GSE Vision GT set to arrive this year, and the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, as well as a VGT from the Chinese manufacturer, are also still to come.

As for this update, it should arrive in its usual slot on the last Thursday of the month – 28 August, in other words. Stay tuned for more info as we have it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Sigh – Pininfarina Is Helping Develop A Hypercar With ‘AI-Assisted Design’
Vittori Turbio teaser - front
Top Gear
This Ex-Top Gear Mini Could Be Yours
Ex-Top Gear Rover Mini - front
News
The Rolls-Royce Phantom Has Celebrated Its 100th Birthday By Going For A Swim
Rolls-Royce Phantom in a swimming pool - front
News
Nissan X-Trail Nismo Unveiled For Japan
Nissan X-Trail Nismo - front
News
Random: Welsh Football Team Introduces Motorsport-Inspired Gulf Livery Shirt
News
The 1527bhp Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Could Be Coming To Europe
Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Nürburgring Edition - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 GT Review: So Close To Being Good, Yet So Far
2025 Kia EV6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Volvo XC90 Review: Old, But Still Gold
Volvo XC90 - front, driving