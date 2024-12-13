Screamer Is A Cyberpunk Revival Of A Forgotten ’90s Racing Game

Due to launch in 2026, this upcoming title from the developer of the MotoGP games looks like Cyberpunk 2077 meets Need for Speed Unbound
Screamer teaser trailer
Screamer teaser trailer

We’ll forgive you if you’ve never heard of Screamer, a 1995 racing game for the long-obsolete MS-DOS operating system. I hadn’t. Turns out, though, it was developed by an Italian company called Graffiti, which soon became Milestone, the developer behind the officially licensed MotoGP games, as well as the WRC franchise before that was taken over by EA.

Milestone’s also put out more arcade-ish titles of late – the Hot Wheels Unleashed games and Monster Jam Showdown to name a couple. It’s heading further down that route with an unexpected revival of Screamer, due to launch in 2026 and taking on a very different aesthetic to the original.

We can best describe that aesthetic of a cross between Cyberpunk 2077 and Need for Speed Unbound, as the game’s set to have players race around a futuristic, neon-lit cityscape in heavily modified cars. Like Unbound, it looks like it’ll blend more realistic car models and maps with cartoon-style animations for the characters, and there’s a definite anime influence to the short teaser trailer released so far.

Indeed, the game will be story-driven, with animated cutscenes from Polygon Pictures, a Japanese studio that’s worked on countless anime series and animated films. A “pivotal character” will be voiced by Troy Baker, a highly-utilised video game voice actor with credits including protagonist Joel Miller in The Last Of Us.

Screamer teaser trailer
Screamer teaser trailer

That teaser also gives us a look at a couple of the cars featured. They’re unlicensed but are clearly inspired by some real cars, namely the original Honda NSX and the Mercedes 300SL (or if we’re being proper anoraks, the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe).

The actual racing seems to be quite contact-heavy, and another clue to the game’s tone is that it’s already picked up a PEGI 16 rating, so it seems it won’t be shying away from more adult-oriented elements.

Screamer teaser trailer
Screamer teaser trailer

The only other info we have at the moment is that Milestone is targeting a 2026 release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S and X, so there’s plenty of time for more details to come out. We’ll be keeping a close eye on what looks to be a unique racing title.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Porsche Carrera GT Just Knocked Over 15 Seconds Off Its Nürburgring Time
Porsche Carrera GT - front
Porsche Carrera GT - front
News
People Of Britain: A Right-Hand Drive C8 Corvette Z06 Is Yours For £180k
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - front
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 - front
News
Nissan Has EV-Swapped An R32 Skyline GT-R
R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R EV
R32 Nissan Skyline GT-R EV
News
The 500bhp, Rear-Wheel Drive Renault 5 Turbo 3E Is Actually Going On Sale
Renault 5 Turbo 3E - front
Renault 5 Turbo 3E - front
News
Here’s Another Subaru WRX That Isn’t An STI
Subaru WRX STI Sport R-Black - front
Subaru WRX STI Sport R-Black - front
News
The DS No8 Is A Funky Electric Aero Wedge With A Strange Name
DS No8 - front
DS No8 - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
BMW Z4 Handschalter Review: A Transformative ‘Box
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
BMW Z4 Handschalter - rear
Reviews
BMW X3 M50 Review: Warmed-Over X3 Never Quite Hits The Mark
BMW X3 M50 - front
BMW X3 M50 - front
Reviews
Mini Aceman SE Review: Like A Cooper, But Bigger
Mini Aceman SE - front
Mini Aceman SE - front
Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving