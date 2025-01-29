Ruf Will Give Your Porsche 993 Better Eyesight For £10k

The German manufacturers has developed an LED lighting kit designed to drop right into the 993 without spoiling its ’90s vibe
Ruf 993 light conversion - front
Ruf 993 light conversion - front

Ruf may have faded a little from the public consciousness since video game developers that weren’t EA stopped needing to use it as a Porsche stand-in, but the specialist German manufacturer is still going strong. These days, it mostly builds supremely cool sports cars inspired by classic 911s, but built around its own chassis design.

It’s also in the business of supplying aftermarket parts for Porsches, with its latest creation aimed at making the 993-generation 911 more usable once the sun’s gone down.

Ruf 993 light conversion - rear
Ruf 993 light conversion - rear

We really are spoiled by modern lighting tech, and driving something older at night with weedy halogen bulbs is always a good reminder of how far it’s come in a relatively short amount of time. That’s why it’s not uncommon to see older cars have their headlights replaced with modern LED units, especially on restomods.

They quite often look a bit… off, though, clashing somewhat with a classic’s period details. Ruf has attempted to solve this with its 993 kit by working closely with Tony Hatter, the designer of the final air-cooled iteration of the 911.

Ruf 993 light conversion - in action
Ruf 993 light conversion - in action

The conversion replaces the 993’s headlights, tail lights, indicators, fog lights and central rear light bar with much brighter LED items, without making it glaringly obvious (pun very much intended) that they’re not the original units.

The lights are homologated for use globally, and are designed to fit right into any 993 model without any changes, as well as Ruf’s own 993-based Turbo R. In Europe, the kit costs €11,840.50, or just over £9900. Strangely, they’re a little cheaper for the US market, costing €9950 (around $10,350, or £8300).

Ruf 993 light conversion - parts
Ruf 993 light conversion - parts

Either way, it’s not exactly cheap, but for making the already brilliant all-round modern classic that is the 993 even more usable without spoiling its style, it could well be worth it. Hopefully, we’ll see Ruf create similar kits for more classic 911s going forward.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

