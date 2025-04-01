Project Motor Racing Will Feature The Best Of Mid-2000s GT Racing

We’re rather excited about Project Motor Racing, the upcoming sim racer from the same creative team that brought us the Project CARS series and, years before that, the GTR games that served as official tie-ins with the FIA GT Championship.

It’s those early titles that are of interest to us today, because Straight4 Studios, the newly-established developer that’s working on PMR, has announced that the GT racing star cars of 2004 and 2005 are set to feature in the title.

Project Motor Racing screenshot

The mid-2000s were the last days of the top-flight GT1 class, when wailing V12s and enormous naturally aspirated V12s still ruled the roost in production-based sports car racing. Grids were made up of big-budget manufacturer-backed entries like the Maserati MC12 and Aston Martin DBR9 as well as privateer underdogs in rarefied machinery like Listers, Moslers and Saleens.

PMR’s announcement skirts around outright naming the FIA GT Championship, so it’s not clear if it’s got the rights to use that name along with the full grids and calendars of the 2004 and 2005 seasons, but the latest round of screenshots does give us a hint of what to expect.

Project Motor Racing screenshot

The star among the newly confirmed cars is the Mosler MT900R, first confirmed last week. This low-volume mid-engined sports car was produced in Florida and powered by various off-the-shelf Chevrolet V8s. The racing version was a popular base for privateer GT entries around the world in the mid-2000s, and saw particular success in the British GT Championship. It’s not unusual to still see them roaring around circuits in various championships today.

Another image gives us a distant glimpse at the Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT, the racing version of Lambo’s noughties V12 flagship. The Mosler and Lamborghini join the already-confirmed Lister Storm GTR, Saleen S7-R and Gillet Vertigo on PMR’s car list.

Project Motor Racing screenshot

While they’re not present in any of the screenshots, PMR’s announcement mentions some of the other stars of mid-noughties GT racing – the Maserati MC12, Ferrari 550 and Dodge Viper are all namechecked, so we hope this means they’re headed for the game too.

We don’t get glimpses at any new circuits as part of this announcement, either, although we already know Lime Rock Park, Sebring, Mosport Park and Kyalami will be among the game’s locations.

Project Motor Racing screenshot

Per the last official word from the studio, PMR is set for a release later this year on PC and current-generation consoles. We’ll be keeping an eager eye out for any more car and track announcements in the meantime.