This Powertrain Is Designed To Turn Electric Cars Into Hybrids

Developed by Renault-Geely joint venture Horse, it’s being developed so manufacturers can react more quickly to shifting demand
Horse Future Hybrid Concept
Horse Future Hybrid Concept

We’re starting to hear a lot more about Horse. No, not the thing that goes neigh – the new powertrain joint venture between Renault and Chinese manufacturer Geely. Whether its engines are slotted into a Dacia Bigster or a Caterham race car, more and more cars are starting to get Horse power.

That could soon expand even further, because the company unveiled a new modular hybrid powertrain that’s been designed to help turn full EVs into hybrids. Wait, what?

Horse Future Hybrid Concept - exploded view
Horse Future Hybrid Concept - exploded view

Yep, this is the Future Hybrid Concept, a compact powertrain that incorporates a small internal combustion engine, gearbox and electric motor into a single unit. It’s been designed to slot into existing electric cars with minimal modification, allowing manufacturers to quickly adapt their ranges where EV demand hasn’t been as strong as expected.

Horse CEO, Matias Giannini, has explained the rationale behind this a little more: “Horse Powertrain is focused on solving the biggest problems facing automotive OEMs. For over a decade it looked like Battery Electric Vehicles were the only path to net zero, and OEMs planned accordingly. However, we’re now shifting towards a technology-neutral world, with different markets and applications each pursuing their own sustainable mobility journey.

Horse Future Hybrid Concept - detail
Horse Future Hybrid Concept - detail

“This compact, integrated powertrain concept allows OEMs to offer powertrain diversity with minimal disruption to production process and resource expenditure.”

The specifics of the Future Hybrid Concept’s engine and battery have not been detailed yet, but it’s been engineered to bolt directly onto a front-wheel drive EV’s subframe, replacing the front electric motor, with minimal modifications. It’ll also slide into an internal combustion car in a similar way.

Horse Future Hybrid Concept - detail
Horse Future Hybrid Concept - detail

Sitting in a transverse layout, it’s designed to meet crash safety regulations around the world, and run on a variety of fuels: regular petrol, the various drop-in sustainable fuels that are slowly making their way onto the market, the E85 ethanol fuel that’s popular in South America and the 100 per cent methanol fuel that’s gaining a foothold in China, India and parts of Africa.

The Future Hybrid Concept is getting a full debut on 24 April at the Shanghai Auto Show, and Horse reckons the first vehicles using it will arrive in 2028.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

