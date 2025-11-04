Is This The Future Of Peugeot?

In 2026, there’s one Peugeot above all that we’re looking forward to driving the most, that being the inbound e-208 GTi. A modern concept in an electric hatchback, reviving a classic name. Consider is curious.

Beyond that, though, we’re not entirely sure what else Peugeot is cooking. Whatever it is, it could well look like this – meet the Polygon Concept.

We must admit, the name bamboozles us a little. If GCSE maths hasn’t failed us (bold hopes), this is indeed not a polygon as there are round edges, nor is it serving as an element for a 3D model in a video game. More groundbreaking takes as we have them.

As we only have one image to work with for now, and very little info to go off, we’ll have to call it as we see it. Spot the illimaited Peugeot badge integrated within the door for a bit of futurism, while the pepper pot-style wheels and C-pillar styling serve as nods to some of the great GTi models of the past.

Inside, aside from the gigantic branding, it looks as though the Polygon will be a four-seater with some rather uncomfortable-looking seats at that. It’ll also show off Peugeot’s ‘Hypersquare’ steering wheel and steer-by-wire technology. Derivatives of those could well make production someday, we suspect.

We’ll know all about the Peugeot Polygon Concept when it’s revealed on 12 November, 1pm in case you want to mark it in your calendars.

Oh, and because this is 2025, either Fortnite or Roblox had to be involved somehow. It’s the former in this case, with a Peugeot Polygon City island developed by the team behind the Asphalt arcade games and accessible from 10 November. We’re not really sure what this will include, but Peugeot has confirmed a ‘sneak preview’ of its concept car can be had.