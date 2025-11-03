SEMA 2025: The Cars To Look Out For

Heading to SEMA this year? Here are some of the headline acts on show…
Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol
Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol

It’s the time of the year when new car news comes to a crawl as manufacturers prepare to hibernate for the winter, ready to unleash a bunch of EVs we’ll forget about as the year turns once more.

That presents the aftermarket with an opportunity to sweep in with some pretty cool creations and make some headlines, and there’s no better place to do it than SEMA.

SEMA 2025 will take place from 4 to 8 November at its usual home of the Las Vegas Convention Centre. We’ve already seen some pretty special creations in the build-up to the show, and here are the ones you should keep an eye out for.

Forsberg Racing Nissan Patrol

Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol
Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol

Over on the Nissan stand, Forsberg Racing will have a presence with a couple of projects. Our pick is this Y60 Patrol running a 1000bhp TB48 engine. Along with the reworked 4.8-litre inline six, it’s been given a whole host of Nismo parts.

Alongside the Patrol will be the Nismo GT-Z, a Z-based race car set to compete in the Gridlife GLGT from next year. Nissan itself will also be bringing a Patrol of its own, designed as a support vehicle for off-road racing, along with a Frontier built for kayakers.

Hyundai Ioniq 9 BigTime Concept

Hyundai Ioniq 9 BigTime
Hyundai Ioniq 9 BigTime

This year, SEMA will have an area focused specifically on EVs. We can’t imagine it’ll be the most popular area, but no doubt it’ll have some pretty cool builds.

A special shoutout to this Hyundai Ioniq 9 built with Zach and Jeremiah of BigTime. Designed to go off-roading, it’s been given lifted suspension, obscenely bright LED roof lights and a lovely set of OZ Rally Racing wheels. Bonus points for the livery as well, serving as a nod to BigTime’s cabover truck bought for a video series.

Infiniti QX80 R-Spec

Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - front
Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - front

While those of us in Europe have very little reason to care about the Infiniti QX80, this one has piqued our interest. The R-Spec has a VR38DETT taken from an R35 GT-R and boosted up to 1000bhp.

Sorry, you wanted more? It’s taken the brakes from the R35 too, while also benefiting from three-way coilovers and a massive set of 24-inch alloy wheels. And Midnight Purple paint, obviously.

Ram 1500 The Dude Concept

Dude Ram 1500 Concept
Dude Ram 1500 Concept

While Stellantis isn’t surprising us with a V8 Dodge Charger at SEMA, it is bringing some other cool stuff along. Like this Ram 1500 Concept, paying tribute to a forgotten D-Series trim.

The Dude gets ‘Sublime Green’ paint, a set of 22-inch alloys and the 5.7-litre Hemi V8 that’s recently returned to Ram. Alongside it will be a ‘Moparised’ Dodge Charger Sixpack.

Ringbrothers Octavia

Ringbrothers Octavia
Ringbrothers Octavia

We’ve seen the Ringbrothers Octavia already, but it’s still worth a mention, we think.

No, this isn’t a Skoda. Rather, it’s a 1971 Aston Martin DBS. Only it isn’t, as it now has a full carbon fibre body, an 805bhp supercharged Ford V8 and maybe one too many James Bond references embedded within it.

Toyota Turbo Trail Cruiser

Toyota Turbo Trail Cruiser - front
Toyota Turbo Trail Cruiser - front

Toyota will have a fair few new things with it at SEMA this year, including a 400bhp time attack bZ4X you’ll never be able to buy and a Camry GT-S you might just be able to one day.

Our highlight is something not very new at all, though. Dubbed the Turbo Trail Cruiser, this FJ60 has a twin-turbo V6 swapped in – good for 389bhp. Despite that and a suspension lift, it’s a relatively tame-looking thing. We love it.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
SEMA 2025: The Cars To Look Out For
Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol
News
New Dodge Charger Finally Gets A Hemi, But Not For The Road
Dodge Charger Hustle Stuff Drag Pak - front
News
Toyota bZ4X Gets 400bhp Time Attack Makeover For SEMA
Toyota bZ Time Attack - front
News
This TB48-Powered Nissan Patrol Has 1000bhp
Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol
News
Toyota Confirms It’s Working On A New Twin-Turbo V8
Toyota GR GT3 concept
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Nissan Ariya Nismo Review: Yikes
Nissan Ariya Nismo, front
Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front