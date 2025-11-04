This Is a Road-Legal Tribute To The Ferrari 599 XX Evo

No doubt, the Ferrari 599 XX Evo was a very cool thing. The utterly bonkers version of the 599 featured some sensational aerodynamic technology, exotic carbon fibre bodywork and a wonderful-sounding iteration of Ferrari’s 6.0-litre V12. It had two very large stumbling blocks.

The first being that it wasn’t road-legal, meaning the ultimate 599 could only ever be experienced at race tracks. Then there was buying one in the first place – not only was it expensive (thought to cost around £2m a pop), but you had to be a very favourable customer of Ferrari to buy one.

Good news if you wanted to be in the market for one, though, there’s now a road-legal tribute to it. Meet the Talos XXT.

Based in Yorkshire, Talos has made a small name for itself in restoring and re-engineering classic cars. Some notable stuff in its back catalogue includes reworked versions of the Ford RS200 and a tribute to the Audi S1 Pikes Peak.

Talos XXT

Now, it has turned its hand to the Ferrari 599. Starting with a donor road-going GTB, much of its bodywork is swapped out for new carbon fibre panels, including an aggressive front bumper, extended arches and a rear diffuser. Oh, and the gigantic rear wing, which looks like a carbon copy (material pun possibly intended) of that found on the XX Evo. Centre-locking wheels round out the visual package.

Talos XXT, interior

The V12 has been fettled a bit, now producing 674bhp, up from 610bhp in factory-form. Talos also says there are ‘further engine upgrades available’, suggesting you might be able to extract a fair bit more if you’d like.

Like the XX Evo, it’ll still be rare and expensive to get your hands on. No word on price (we suspect needing to ask will have you laughed off the phone), but just five will be made, restricted by the lifespan of the moulds for the carbon fibre bodywork.

