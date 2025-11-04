You Can’t Have The BMW M340i 50 Jahre Edition*

We’ve been meaning to find a reason to get back into a BMW M340i, given the M-lite version of the 3 Series was recently given a light power boost, just to remind ourselves of how utterly brilliant the versatile saloon is.

So when we saw BMW was introducing a special edition of the M340i, we were all ready to send a lovely email across to get ourselves in the queue to spend a week with it. Only to be cruelly let down immediately.

BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition

Meet the BMW M340i 30 Jahre Edition, a car we can’t have, and one you probably can’t either. Unless you happen to be reading this from somewhere in Canada, that is.

Yep, it’s a special edition solely for the Canadian market to celebrate 50 years of the 3 Series, and just 100 of them are set for production.

BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition, interior

Granted, the stuff that makes this M340i a special edition isn’t too dramatically different. Buyers can pick from one of six BMW Individual colours taken from the 3 Series back catalogue, namely: Madeira Red Metallic, Laguna Green Metallic, Avus Blue Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Deep Green Metallic or Citrin Black Metallic

All of those are paired with a set of 20-inch M Performance wheels, while the 3.0-litre B58 engine gets a little more volume from an M Performance exhaust system. Inside, Merino leather upholstery comes as standard, while the sills have a 50 Jahre Edition plate placed within them. A badge on the back of the car rounds out the changes.

BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Edition

No word yet on pricing for the 50 Jahre, but not that it will really matter to us writing this, or likely you reading it.

Given the 3 Series has long been a staple of the BMW line-up, we’re a little surprised more isn’t being made of its half-century anniversary, truthfully. We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that some BMW UK product managers see this and have some ideas of their own.