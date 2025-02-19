Oh No, Mansory Is Doing Sneaker Collabs Now

The Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory is what happens when you combine a ruined Ford GT with the colourways of a basketball shoe
Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory
Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory

Ah, trainer collaborations (or sneakers for you Americans and to appease the search engine algorithms). Phones, laptops, other bits of clothing… they’re not exactly uncommon these days. On cars though? Less common. On hideous monstrosities coming from an aftermarket tuner? We think this is a first.

Yes, everyone’s favourite raiser of “Who on earth let them do that?”, Mansory, is now in on the collaboration game. And its first result of that is, err, hideous.

What you’re looking at is the Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory. That roll-of-the-tongue name pretty much covers the whole story here, with the German tuner working with American sportswear giant Under Armour.

Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory
Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory

It’s used the Le Mansory as its base which, hiding underneath all of that Mansory paraphernalia, is an emotionally-scarred Ford GT.

Ultimately, it’s not a drastically different car from what Mansory already does to make the GT a Le Mansory. It’s fitted with a shedload of new carbon fibre body panels, has a completely retrimmed interior and then gets a power boost. That sees the 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 bumped from 647bhp up to 700bhp.

What makes a Le Mansory a Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory, then? Well, lots of yellow, apparently. Then some logos.

Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory, interior
Mansory x Under Armour Le Mansory, interior

There’s the yellow paintwork accented by so much carbon fibre, for a start. Then there’s the Under Armour logo not-so-gracefully plopped onto the sideskirts and rear wing endplates. The interior has more yellow for the seats and dashboard, plus more Under Armour logos planted on the steering wheel and Alcantara-covered door sills.

The good news, though, is that nobody will be able to actually buy one. This is a one-off that has been created to celebrate the upcoming launch of a matching new colourway for Under Armour’s Echo basketball trainers. These will actually go on sale in April, in case you are interested.

What next? We’ll be keeping an eye out for Brabus to respond with an Adidas Samba x Mercedes AMG One.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

