The Newest Peugeot Sport Car Is… A Van
We’ve been waiting for quite some time to see if Peugeot has plans to do any more fast cars. The last it made, the 508 PSE (for Peugeot Sport Engineered) was a bit of a mixed bag and has had no signs of a replacement to take up its mantle since going off sale in December last year.
Well, we finally have a new Peugeot Sport car and it’s a *checks notes* van. Right.
This is the Peugeot Expert Sport, the work of the French manufacturer’s UK division. We’ll say it off the bat, this is a Sport mostly in name and partly in looks – mechanically, it doesn’t offer anything all that sporty.
What you do get is a pretty aggressive-looking new front bumper, complete with a lowered lip and some flashes of neon green in the grille to give the Expert Sport a link with Peugeot’s Le Mans-competing 9X8 hypercar. Not a sentence we had expected to type out today.
That’s complemented with a stripe on either side of the van with ‘SPORT’ in block capitals, just so people are aware of exactly what it is you’re driving, plus a set of 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Nankang tyres.
At the rear, you’ll spot the luminous SPORT badge (so people *really* do know what this is) and the frankly quite comical rear spoiler. That package is rounded out inside with model-specific seats and some green stitching.
You can have it as a panel or crew van, and with the choice of a 2.0-litre, 178bhp diesel or as an electric van. We couldn’t tell you which one to go for – we’re not Van Throttle, after all.
If you are interested though, pricing starts at £42,765 for a diesel and rises to £51,845 for an electric one. Those prices exclude VAT and any plug-in grants.
For the rest of us, we’ll have to sit and wait to see if a new Peugeot Sport road car ever comes along.
