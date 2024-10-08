The New VW California Is Your £63k Mobile Studio Apartment

UK pricing has been revealed for the latest version of VW’s massively successful camper, with top versions costing upwards of £80k
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Volkswagen California Ocean - front
Volkswagen California Ocean - front

Many years ago, Volkswagen looked at the many, many third-party companies that had spent decades turning its line of Transporter vans into campers, and had a thought: “What if we did that ourselves?” The result was the VW California, and it’s been at the forefront of the ever-growing OEM camper market ever since. Now, there’s a new one, and the big news is that it’s no longer based on a van. Well, not technically.

The new California uses the VW Multivan people carrier as its base. Yes, it does have ‘van’ in its name, and sliding doors, but it’s not related to any of VW’s proper commercial vehicles. It sits on the company’s MQB Evo platform that underpins everything from the Golf to the Cupra Formentor. As a result, it should offer a more car-like driving experience than any California that’s gone before.

Volkswagen California Ocean - rear
Volkswagen California Ocean - rear

All versions of the new California get a pop-top roof and sliding doors on both sides for the first time. All but the basic Beach version also get a control screen in the rear which can operate all the camping-related functions.

For now, UK Californias come with a choice of two 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines – a 148bhp diesel, or a 201bhp petrol, both of which are mated exclusively to a seven-speed DSG transmission. Later on, a plug-in petrol hybrid will arrive with a peak of 242bhp.

Volkswagen California Ocean - side
Volkswagen California Ocean - side

The range kicks off with the Beach, which is essentially a six-seater people carrier with pop-top sleeping quarters for two, and the ability to fold the rear seats into two further beds. That comes only with the diesel and starts at £63,376. For the full glamping experience, you’ll need to plump for the Coast, which comes in at £70,576 for the diesel and £73,492 for the petrol. That’s a four-seater with a full-on kitchenette and a fold-out bed.

The top Ocean version, meanwhile, takes the Coast’s setup and jazzes everything up a bit with posh recycled fabric upholstery, auxiliary heating, automatic air-conditioning and some ambient kitchen lighting. It’ll set you back £77,476 for a diesel and £80,392.

Volkswagen California Ocean - interior
Volkswagen California Ocean - interior

None of them are what you’d call cheap, then, but given they’re about the same size as, and a lot more mobile than your average London studio apartment, it starts to look like a good deal. Expect to see dozens of these under #VanLife on Instagram the minute customer deliveries begin this winter.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Is Here To Drive Or Be Driven In
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II - front
Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II - front
News
The New VW California Is Your £63k Mobile Studio Apartment
Volkswagen California Ocean - front
Volkswagen California Ocean - front
News
The World Doesn’t Need A 1000bhp Cadillac Escalade, But We’re Glad It Exists
Hennessey H1000 Escalade-V - front
Hennessey H1000 Escalade-V - front
News
400bhp Four-Pot Lotus Emira Launched, But There’s A Catch
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - side
Lotus Emira Turbo SE - side
News
YouTuber Crashes McLaren 570S While Live Streaming
Jack Doherty's crashed McLaren / @FearedBuck on X
Jack Doherty's crashed McLaren / @FearedBuck on X
News
This Kia Pride EV Is A Restomod We Never Saw Coming
Kia Pride EV - front
Kia Pride EV - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front