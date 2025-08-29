The Tesla Model Y Performance Is A Family SUV With Supercar Acceleration

It’s hard these days to write about anything Tesla-related without inevitably bringing up the headline-grabbing activities of a certain businessman whose name rhymes with Wheelon Busk, but we’ll do our best: this is the new Tesla Model Y Performance, the performance version of the Model Y family SUV. Obvs.

It has the same dual-motor ‘Performance 4DU’ powertrain as the Model 3 Performance unveiled last year, although not quite in as brutal a state of tune – it’s making 460bhp as opposed to the saloon’s 503bhp. Nevertheless, it’ll still shoot off to 60mph in a suitably face-bending 3.3 seconds and top out at 155mph.

Tesla Model Y Performance - rear
Tesla Model Y Performance - rear

Also pinched from its little sibling are its adaptive dampers, with a specific tune for the bigger, heavier Model Y. There are changes to the springs, bushes and roll bars to help keep everything stiff and level too.

To tell it apart on the outside, look for the little carbon lip spoiler, the red brake callipers and the new 21-inch wheels, plus the smattering of Performance badges. Inside, meanwhile, you get Performance-specific seats and, rather surprisingly, a higher-res, larger touchscreen (16 inches compared to 15.4) than other Model Ys. This, apparently, will stay a Performance-specific feature. Bigger is better, etc.

Tesla Model Y Performance - interior
Tesla Model Y Performance - interior

Tesla, for some reason, isn’t in the business of giving out battery capacities anymore, but it says the MYP will do 360 miles of range on the ever-optimistic WLTP cycle at a peak efficiency of 3.8m/kWh. That’ll be a 95-ish kWh unit, then.

Available to order in the UK now, the Model Y Performance starts at £61,990 – ten grand more than a dual-motor long-range car, but still a heck of a lot less than a similarly rapid electric Porsche Macan Turbo. Hey, we made it all the way through without mentioning Elon. Oh.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

