Latest Wreckfest 2 Update Adds 2 Cars And A New Circuit

Our favourite full-contact racing game grows further in Early Access with a smattering of fresh content
Wreckfest 2 - Switchback
Wreckfest 2 - Switchback

We sure love Wreckfest 2. In a racing game landscape dominated by very serious sim titles, it’s pretty cathartic to boot up a game that’s mostly about causing gratuitous destruction, wrapped in a vague motorsport sheen. The game’s still very much in Early Access, but it’s steadily growing, with a fresh content update available bringing two cars and a new venue, plus a host of other smaller changes.

Those cars start with the Popper, another of the game’s offerings inspired by Scandinavian folk racing. It’s essentially a mashup of a couple of classic rear-engined Fiats, namely the 500 and 600.

Bringing a very different vibe, meanwhile, is the Switchback, a new addition to the title’s American muscle offerings. Again, it takes inspiration from a few different cars, but we’re getting serious second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle vibes.

You’ve got somewhere new to put them through their paces too, in the form of the Cannonhill folk racing circuit, which seems pretty heavily based on the real life Kouvola rallycross circuit in Finland. It can be run in both forward and reverse configurations. Elsewhere, the existing Savolax, Scrapyard, Speedway and European Rallycross tracks gain additional layouts.

Wreckfest 2 - Popper
Wreckfest 2 - Popper

Other tweaks revised AI opponents, who are apparently now ‘smarter’ and better at close side-by-side racing, online performance optimisation, and some minor UI, audio and graphical tweaks. Finally, the game’s taking its first steps into telemetry support through the SimHub platform.

It looks as if there’s still plenty to come before the game gets a full release. The trailer for the update teases in-development features including a career mode, car upgrade system, modding tools and a livery editor (which, hilariously, looks as if it’ll allow you to decide how much surface rust is on your car). We’ll be following the game closely as it moves towards v1.0.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Ford Duo Become First Cars To Get Full £3750 EV Grant
Ford Puma Gen-E
News
The Tesla Model Y Performance Is A Family SUV With Supercar Acceleration
Tesla Model Y Performance - front
News
The Aston Martin Vantage S Is Stepping In As An F1 Safety Car
Aston Martin Vantage S safety car - front
News
You Could Own This Ultra-Rare, Almost-New Ruf CTR3 Clubsport
Ruf CTR3 Clubsport - front
News
We Need This Reimagined Skoda Felicia Fun To Be A Real Thing
Skoda Felicia Fun concept - front
News
Random: The Mazda MX-5 Has Been The World’s Best-Selling Sports Car For 25 Years
Mazda MX-5 - all generations

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front
Reviews
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Review: Brilliant, But One For The Audi Superfans
Audi RS4 Edition 25 Years - front, driving
Reviews
Lotus Emeya Review: A Good Electric Car, But Is It A Great Lotus?
Lotus Emeya