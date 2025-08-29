Latest Wreckfest 2 Update Adds 2 Cars And A New Circuit

We sure love Wreckfest 2. In a racing game landscape dominated by very serious sim titles, it’s pretty cathartic to boot up a game that’s mostly about causing gratuitous destruction, wrapped in a vague motorsport sheen. The game’s still very much in Early Access, but it’s steadily growing, with a fresh content update available bringing two cars and a new venue, plus a host of other smaller changes.

Those cars start with the Popper, another of the game’s offerings inspired by Scandinavian folk racing. It’s essentially a mashup of a couple of classic rear-engined Fiats, namely the 500 and 600.

Remote video URL

Bringing a very different vibe, meanwhile, is the Switchback, a new addition to the title’s American muscle offerings. Again, it takes inspiration from a few different cars, but we’re getting serious second-generation Chevrolet Chevelle vibes.

You’ve got somewhere new to put them through their paces too, in the form of the Cannonhill folk racing circuit, which seems pretty heavily based on the real life Kouvola rallycross circuit in Finland. It can be run in both forward and reverse configurations. Elsewhere, the existing Savolax, Scrapyard, Speedway and European Rallycross tracks gain additional layouts.

Wreckfest 2 - Popper

Other tweaks revised AI opponents, who are apparently now ‘smarter’ and better at close side-by-side racing, online performance optimisation, and some minor UI, audio and graphical tweaks. Finally, the game’s taking its first steps into telemetry support through the SimHub platform.

It looks as if there’s still plenty to come before the game gets a full release. The trailer for the update teases in-development features including a career mode, car upgrade system, modding tools and a livery editor (which, hilariously, looks as if it’ll allow you to decide how much surface rust is on your car). We’ll be following the game closely as it moves towards v1.0.