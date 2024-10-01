Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day

Have you recently acquired a crash-damaged Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, and have desperately been looking to replace a broken carbon tub without paying full whack from the factory? Today is your lucky day, my friend.

With eBay once again proving you can find literally anything anyone is willing to sell, a carbon fibre tub for an Aventador S Roadster has appeared for sale in Australia, as spotted by CarExpert’s Paul Maric.

The tub has been salvaged from a 2019 car that, according to seller GT Auto Spares, sustained front-end frame damage in a collision. The tub itself is undamaged but, because the car was a statutory write-off in Australia, it cannot be re-registered in the land down under.

That won’t stop you anywhere else, though – and handily for those of us in the UK, this is a right-hand drive tub. If you’re in a country that sits on the wrong side of the car, the seller does note it appears it should be able to fit the required parts to make it work with LHD.

There are no bidding wars here, with the seller asking for a buy-it-now price of AU$59,989.00 (approx. £31,000), not including shipping. You’ll need to figure that one out for yourself.

According to eBay, four people had it in their basket at the time of us writing this so if it’s still there, you may want to act fast.

While you’re at it, you may as well have a browse at what other random treats GT Auto Spares is offering. We’ve spotted everything ranging from a complete Ferrari F154 V8 taken from 488 GTB which could make for a hell of an engine swap, to an ashtray for a Subaru Impreza.

Oh, and there’s a whole chassis for a McLaren 650S, too. Now we think of it, you may have the ingredients from one storefront for some mad Frankenstein’s Supercar. Ashtray included.