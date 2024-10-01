Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day

It seems you can find literally anything on eBay, and this carbon tub is just one of many supercar treats from an Australian seller
me
Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day

Have you recently acquired a crash-damaged Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, and have desperately been looking to replace a broken carbon tub without paying full whack from the factory? Today is your lucky day, my friend.

With eBay once again proving you can find literally anything anyone is willing to sell, a carbon fibre tub for an Aventador S Roadster has appeared for sale in Australia, as spotted by CarExpert’s Paul Maric.

Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day

The tub has been salvaged from a 2019 car that, according to seller GT Auto Spares, sustained front-end frame damage in a collision. The tub itself is undamaged but, because the car was a statutory write-off in Australia, it cannot be re-registered in the land down under.

That won’t stop you anywhere else, though – and handily for those of us in the UK, this is a right-hand drive tub. If you’re in a country that sits on the wrong side of the car, the seller does note it appears it should be able to fit the required parts to make it work with LHD.

Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day

There are no bidding wars here, with the seller asking for a buy-it-now price of AU$59,989.00 (approx. £31,000), not including shipping. You’ll need to figure that one out for yourself.

According to eBay, four people had it in their basket at the time of us writing this so if it’s still there, you may want to act fast.

Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day

While you’re at it, you may as well have a browse at what other random treats GT Auto Spares is offering. We’ve spotted everything ranging from a complete Ferrari F154 V8 taken from 488 GTB which could make for a hell of an engine swap, to an ashtray for a Subaru Impreza.

Oh, and there’s a whole chassis for a McLaren 650S, too. Now we think of it, you may have the ingredients from one storefront for some mad Frankenstein’s Supercar. Ashtray included.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Boggo-Spec VW ID Buzz Is Our Pick Of The Range, But There’s A Catch
VW ID Buzz Freestyle - front
VW ID Buzz Freestyle - front
News
You Can’t Even Outrun The New 809bhp Mansory G63 In Your Nightmares
Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - front
Mansory 'Gronos' G63 - front
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Here’s Your First Look At The Retro-Tastic New Renault 4
Renault 4 teaser
Renault 4 teaser
News
Need A New Lamborghini Aventador Roadster Tub? Today Is Your Lucky Day
News
Alpine Confirms A Supercar Is In The Works
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front
Alpine Alpenglow concept - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving