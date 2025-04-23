You Could Buy A Nissan GT-R First Owned By An F1 World Champion

Jenson Button is the original keeper of this 2009 R35 Black Edition, and now it could be yours
2009 R35 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, front
2009 R35 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, front

Usually, when a celebrity tagline is added to the listing of a car, it’s not of much interest to us. After all, who really cares if a B-list musician or actor has been planting their behind in the seat of a car that, in reality, is rarely any more special than every other version on the market?

When you throw an F1 world champion into the equation, though, we’ll be considerably more keen to hear it out. As is the case with this 2009 Nissan GT-R.

2009 would be the year Jenson Button would win his sole F1 Drivers’ Championship with Brawn GP in the team’s fairytale season. Both a new R35 and an F1 title in the same year? Not a bad time then, Jenson.

2009 R35 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, rear
2009 R35 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, rear

This Black Edition was painted in, err, black from the factory. Its original paint remains, but is currently housed underneath a matte wrap. We’d probably look to take that off immediately.

Its 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6, the VR38DETT, would’ve produced 485bhp when it was new. Presumably, given it’s only covered 16,812 miles, most of those horses remain in the stable.

Litchfield has been responsible for the car’s last four services, although we’ll raise an eyebrow at the five-year gap between 2017 and 2022 without one, plus the fact that nothing has been recorded since then, even if only a touch over 4,000 miles has been covered.

2009 R35 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, engine
2009 R35 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, engine

Everything looks in fantastic condition, though – the interior retaining its original black and red seat trimming and the Alcantara in decent nick, save for a bit of creasing on the driver-side bolstering.. We can’t spot any obvious issues with the bodywork from these pictures, but there’s always a slight concern over what a wrap could be hiding.

It’ll remain to be seen if the Jenson Button connection has an effect on the final value of this R35. Given the Brit has no connection to the Japanese manufacturer in racing, it seems unlikely it’ll make a major difference, but it could make for an interesting talking point the next time you’re standing in a damp field at a car show.

2009 R35 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, interior
2009 R35 Nissan GT-R Black Edition, interior

The auction is live now on Collecting Cars, and bidding sits at £28,000 with six days to go.



Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

