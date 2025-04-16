The Latest Genesis Concept Is A Classic Range Rover From The Future

The X Gran Equator Concept is part retro 4x4, part luxury SUV, part friendly robot
Genesis X Gran Equator concept - front
Genesis X Gran Equator concept - front

Genesis has made a bit of a habit of knocking out some absolutely stunning concept cars. There’s been the X Coupe and Convertible, the X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo and, most recently, the utterly gorgeous (and delicious-sounding) X Gran Coupe and Convertible.

Hot on the heels of those last two, there’s another to add to the list. It’s called the Genesis X Gran Equator, and it’s the brand’s vision for a capable yet luxurious off-roader.

Genesis X Gran Equator concept - rear
Genesis X Gran Equator concept - rear

Described as Genesis’ “first adventure concept,” the X Gran Equator features the brand’s usual split lighting signatures, but transposed onto a much boxier, more upright silhouette than anything we’ve seen from it before, making the whole thing look a bit like a big friendly robot.

Other off-roadish bits include the auxiliary lights set into the front bumper and the massive 24-inch beadlock wheels shod in all-terrain tyres. Round the back, meanwhile, there’s a split-opening tailgate like you get on a Range Rover.

Genesis X Gran Equator concept - interior, rear
Genesis X Gran Equator concept - interior, rear

It’s hard to imagine that Land Rover’s long-running flagship hasn’t served as some sort of inspiration for the Gran Equator, especially when you look at how plush the interior is. It’s flooded with light by those four individual sunroofs, while there’s seating for only four, in what look like extremely comfy, leather-covered seats. The ones up front are said to swivel so you can turn round to face the rear occupants (presumably not when you’re driving, though).

One surprising thing about the interior is the number of big screens to be found: zero. This feels almost unthinkable on a 2025 concept car, but instead, the Gran Equator has four small digital dials in the centre of the dash, apparently inspired by the dials of a vintage camera, and a further three for the driver.

Genesis X Gran Equator concept - interior, front
Genesis X Gran Equator concept - interior, front

Since it’s been designed largely to swivel around looking pretty on a motor show stand (specifically the New York Auto Show, which kicks off in a couple of days), Genesis hasn’t given any powertrain details. Given the distinct lack of front grille, though, we suspect it’s envisioned as an EV.

Unfortunately, Genesis has another habit with its concept cars: not putting them into production. It’s the same story here, with the brand saying the Gran Equator is “not confirmed for production” (although to be fair, it’s not flat out denying it, either). However, we can potentially expect to see elements of its design make their way onto future Genesises. Geneses? 

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Subaru Trailseeker Is Basically An Electric Legacy Outback
Subaru Trailseeker - front
News
The Hennessey Venom F5 Has Somehow Gained Even More Power
Hennessey Venom F5 Evolution - side
News
The Latest Genesis Concept Is A Classic Range Rover From The Future
Genesis X Gran Equator concept - front
Motorsport
Here’s The Genesis GMR-001 Le Mans Racer In All Its Orange Glory
Genesis GMR-001 - front
News
This Special Edition Mercedes G-Class Has A Very Silly Name
Mercedes G-Class STRONGER THAN THE 1980s - front
News
The New Audi A6 Saloon Wants To Show The Air Who’s Boss
2025 Audi A6 saloon - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front
Reviews
Cupra Leon VZ TSI Review: The King Of Leons
Cupra Leon VZ TSI - front
Reviews
2025 Dacia Bigster Review: A Different Kind Of Horse Power
Dacia Bigster Journey, Front
Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving