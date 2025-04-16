The Latest Genesis Concept Is A Classic Range Rover From The Future

Genesis has made a bit of a habit of knocking out some absolutely stunning concept cars. There’s been the X Coupe and Convertible, the X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo and, most recently, the utterly gorgeous (and delicious-sounding) X Gran Coupe and Convertible.

Hot on the heels of those last two, there’s another to add to the list. It’s called the Genesis X Gran Equator, and it’s the brand’s vision for a capable yet luxurious off-roader.

Genesis X Gran Equator concept - rear

Described as Genesis’ “first adventure concept,” the X Gran Equator features the brand’s usual split lighting signatures, but transposed onto a much boxier, more upright silhouette than anything we’ve seen from it before, making the whole thing look a bit like a big friendly robot.

Other off-roadish bits include the auxiliary lights set into the front bumper and the massive 24-inch beadlock wheels shod in all-terrain tyres. Round the back, meanwhile, there’s a split-opening tailgate like you get on a Range Rover.

Genesis X Gran Equator concept - interior, rear

It’s hard to imagine that Land Rover’s long-running flagship hasn’t served as some sort of inspiration for the Gran Equator, especially when you look at how plush the interior is. It’s flooded with light by those four individual sunroofs, while there’s seating for only four, in what look like extremely comfy, leather-covered seats. The ones up front are said to swivel so you can turn round to face the rear occupants (presumably not when you’re driving, though).

One surprising thing about the interior is the number of big screens to be found: zero. This feels almost unthinkable on a 2025 concept car, but instead, the Gran Equator has four small digital dials in the centre of the dash, apparently inspired by the dials of a vintage camera, and a further three for the driver.

Genesis X Gran Equator concept - interior, front

Since it’s been designed largely to swivel around looking pretty on a motor show stand (specifically the New York Auto Show, which kicks off in a couple of days), Genesis hasn’t given any powertrain details. Given the distinct lack of front grille, though, we suspect it’s envisioned as an EV.

Unfortunately, Genesis has another habit with its concept cars: not putting them into production. It’s the same story here, with the brand saying the Gran Equator is “not confirmed for production” (although to be fair, it’s not flat out denying it, either). However, we can potentially expect to see elements of its design make their way onto future Genesises. Geneses?