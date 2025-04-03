Genesis’ New Concepts Are Inspired By A Lovely Italian Lunch

The X Gran Coupe and Convertible are olive-and-wine inspired two-door variants of the G90 saloon
Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible concepts
Genesis X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible concepts

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury sub-brand, has a bit of a habit of showing off jaw-dropping concepts that don’t really seem to have much of a chance at production. Take the X Convertible from a couple of years back, or its incredible X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo concept.

We’ve got another two to add to the list, as Genesis has unveiled a pair of stunning two-door concepts at the Seoul Mobility Show. Called the X Gran Coupe and X Gran Convertible, their names are rather self-explanatory, and they’re being pitched as two-door variants of the G90.

Genesis X Gran Coupe concept - front
Genesis X Gran Coupe concept - front

That’s a big S-Class-sized saloon that we can’t buy the UK but serves as the brand’s flagship in Asia, North America and bits of Europe. Although the styling of the concepts has had a light nip and tuck, the family resemblance to the G90 is clear. Genesis’ signature split front and rear lights and shield-like front grille are both present. Obviously, the big difference between these and the G90 is that the concepts have lost half their doors, both cutting traditional long-bonneted luxury two-door dashes.

While the basic layout of each interior is also similar to the production G90, both concepts’ cabins are said to be inspired by – we’re not kidding – Mediterranean olives and Cabernet Sauvignon wine.

Genesis X Gran Coupe concept - interior
Genesis X Gran Coupe concept - interior

We don’t know if Genesis’ design team had just got back from a holiday in the Italian Riviera when they set to work on them, but the X Gran Coupe’s interior features olive green leather, perforated olive wood trim, and even – and we quote – “olive-themed atmosphere lighting.”

The interior of the X Gran Convertible, meanwhile, is finished in a deep blue inspired by the colour of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from Livorno, Italy, while the exterior colour reflects the delicious, morning-ruining liquid they produce. Frankly, if taking inspiration from a lovely long lunch you had on holiday leads to gorgeous interiors like this, then we’re all for it, and eagerly await Genesis’ next concept with a cabin that resembles spaghetti alle vongole.

Genesis X Gran Convertible concept - interior
Genesis X Gran Convertible concept - interior

What does this duo run on? Well, Genesis hasn’t said, but it’s likely not electricity, nor is it extra-virgin olive oil or a nice Montepulciano d’Abruzzo. The G90 is one of the few Genesis models not available as an EV, with power coming from a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 with either 375bhp or 409bhp when aided by a small electric compressor.

That sounds like an ideal setup for a pair of big, elegant two-doors like this, and the presence of exhaust pipes on both cars confirms they hypothetically have engines. Now, if only Genesis would actually break its usual trend and make them. Anyway, we’re off for lunch.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

